IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Here’s a list of Delhi borders closed due to farmers’ stir
Farmers shouting slogans at the demonstration site during the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Farmers shouting slogans at the demonstration site during the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

Here’s a list of Delhi borders closed due to farmers’ stir

The Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic alert to inform commuters about the borders that have been shut due to the farmers protests.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:12 PM IST

Several borders of the national capital remained closed on Thursday as farmers' agitation against the Centre’s agricultural laws continues at state boundaries leading to traffic disruptions.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic alert to inform commuters about the borders that have been shut due to the protests that have been going on for over two and a half months now.

Here’s list of borders that have been closed restricting traffic in the city

1. Singhu

2. Piau Maniyari

3. Harevli

4. Mungeshpur

5. Tikri

6. Dhansa

7. Jharoda

8. Ghazipur

For commuters, going to Delhi from Ghaziabad through Ghazipur roundabout, NH-24 road is open. So, motorists entering Delhi from Anand Vihar, Surya Nagar or Apsara border may take a right turn from the Ghazipur roundabout and take NH-24 road from there to move towards south and central Delhi via Sarai Kale Khan and the Ring Road. Also, Chilla border between Noida and Delhi remains open on both sides.

Farmers have been camping at Delhi borders for more than 70 days now to demand a complete rollback of three agricultural legislation enacted by the government in September last year. The government, however, has ruled out the repeal of laws and has offered to make amendments. Eleven rounds of talks between the two sides have so far remained inconclusive.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest farm laws
app
Close
Farmers congregate during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) near Ghaziabad on Wednesday. (Sakib Ali/ HT Photo)
Farmers congregate during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) near Ghaziabad on Wednesday. (Sakib Ali/ HT Photo)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: As key Delhi borders remain shut, traffic jams expected

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:35 AM IST
All the six lanes of Delhi-Meerut, NH-9 and NH-24 are closed because of the UP Gate border blockade and vehicles entering Delhi from Ghaziabad are being diverted to alternative border routes
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi: Increase in pollution, temperature predicted in the next few days

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:20 AM IST
Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), forecast said the AQI is likely to marginally deteriorate again in the coming days
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ms Khatoon lives with her son, and is the family’s only breadwinner.
Ms Khatoon lives with her son, and is the family’s only breadwinner.
delhi news

Delhiwale: A woman and her greens

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:01 AM IST
  • Simon Khatoon’s daily expedition to get vegetables from the mandi
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

SDMC councillor joins AAP

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Deepak Mehra, an independent councillor of the South Delhi municipal Corporation, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday, the party said in a press statement
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Deep Sidhu. (File photo)
Actor Deep Sidhu. (File photo)
delhi news

R-Day violence: Was in hiding because my life was at risk, says Deep Sidhu

By karn pratap singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:18 AM IST
The officers said Sidhu has also said that the tractor march to the Red Fort and ITO “was not spontaneous”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers vandalise a Police vehicle following clashes with Delhi Police during the tractor march from Tikri border, at Nangloi Crossing, in New Delhi.(Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
Farmers vandalise a Police vehicle following clashes with Delhi Police during the tractor march from Tikri border, at Nangloi Crossing, in New Delhi.(Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

‘Upload all FIRs of Jan 26 violence from Nangloi on police website’: Court

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:06 AM IST
The court was hearing a plea by one Deepak, from Haryana, who was arrested from Nangloi for his alleged involvement in the violence during the rally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vehicles move amid the dense fog with low visibility as the air quality decreases, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Vehicles move amid the dense fog with low visibility as the air quality decreases, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

The chill is gone: Mercury in Delhi crosses 30°C mark

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:21 AM IST
IMD recordings show that on Wednesday, the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official reading for the city, was 10.2°C.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The vaccine coverage – the proportion of people who get the shot among total targeted – bounced back to 80.5% on Wednesday, an increase of 11% over the previous day.(REUTERS)
The vaccine coverage – the proportion of people who get the shot among total targeted – bounced back to 80.5% on Wednesday, an increase of 11% over the previous day.(REUTERS)
delhi news

14,743 people get Covid-19 jabs as vaccination number keeps increasing in Delhi

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:58 AM IST
After Wednesday’s drive, as per data, more than 12,000 had received the vaccines for two consecutive days, as the drive picked up pace and more beneficiaries, including police personnel, got the jabs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Iqbal Singh was arrested from Hoshiyarpur, Punjab. (Photo: Delhi Police)
Iqbal Singh was arrested from Hoshiyarpur, Punjab. (Photo: Delhi Police)
delhi news

Third suspect in Red Fort violence arrested from Punjab

By Karn Pratap Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:50 AM IST
Iqbal was sent to seven days in police custody by a city court, where the police told the magistrate that he was allegedly one of the main conspirators behind the “well-planned” violence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi govt to convene internal audit meeting to look at Covid expenses, tighten spending

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:38 PM IST
The Delhi government is scheduled to convene a meeting of its internal audit department on Friday, with an aim to tighten the expenditure lists submitted by various departments for the upcoming budget and to scrutinise expenses incurred by departments during the Covid-19 pandemic, said a senior government official in the know of the matter
READ FULL STORY
Close
A total of 70 villages in the urban extensions of the national capital will benefit from the policy, once it is notified, officials in the know of the matter said.(HT Photo)
A total of 70 villages in the urban extensions of the national capital will benefit from the policy, once it is notified, officials in the know of the matter said.(HT Photo)
delhi news

DDA gives nod for eco-friendly revamp of green belt villages in city

By Risha Chitlangia, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:16 AM IST
The policy is much needed, experts said, and will help regulate development activities in villages and ensure that they happen in a sustainable and green manner, without compromising Delhi’s green lungs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Of the 134 arrested, DSGMC officials said they have already found lawyers to represent more than half.
Of the 134 arrested, DSGMC officials said they have already found lawyers to represent more than half.
delhi news

Gurudwara committee gets lawyers under one roof to fight for arrested farmers

By Prawesh Lama, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:54 AM IST
At least 394 police personnel and 10 farmers were injured when protesters deviated from a pre-approved route of the tractor rally on Republic Day and clashed with police when they were stopped from entering parts of Central and New Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The total budget projection of the East corporation for fiscal 2021-22 is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,653 crore.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
The total budget projection of the East corporation for fiscal 2021-22 is 4,653 crore.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

EDMC scraps new taxes for FY21-22

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:38 AM IST
The civic body has, instead, decided to bring more properties under the tax ambit to boost its revenue. It has also decided to approach the Delhi government to ask for its dues of 2,985 crore to improve its financial situation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A metro train passes Lotus Temple in the afternoon at Kalkaji in New Delhi.
A metro train passes Lotus Temple in the afternoon at Kalkaji in New Delhi.
delhi news

Delhi’s fight against pollution set to get smarter

By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:34 AM IST
Source apportionment is the practice of deriving information about pollution sources and the amount they contribute to ambient air pollution levels.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Currently, family members are allowed to meet prisoners once a fortnight and bi-weekly virtual legal interviews are allowed in the prison in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.(HT File Photo)
Currently, family members are allowed to meet prisoners once a fortnight and bi-weekly virtual legal interviews are allowed in the prison in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.(HT File Photo)
delhi news

Physical meetings between prisoners and lawyers, family have restarted, HC told

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:55 AM IST
The submission was made before a bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Anup J Bhambhani while hearing a plea by gangster Neeraj Bawana, who had sought resumption of the bi-weekly physical legal interviews as well as physical family member visits, as per the jail manual.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP