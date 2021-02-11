Here’s a list of Delhi borders closed due to farmers’ stir
Several borders of the national capital remained closed on Thursday as farmers' agitation against the Centre’s agricultural laws continues at state boundaries leading to traffic disruptions.
The Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic alert to inform commuters about the borders that have been shut due to the protests that have been going on for over two and a half months now.
Here’s list of borders that have been closed restricting traffic in the city
1. Singhu
2. Piau Maniyari
3. Harevli
4. Mungeshpur
5. Tikri
6. Dhansa
7. Jharoda
8. Ghazipur
For commuters, going to Delhi from Ghaziabad through Ghazipur roundabout, NH-24 road is open. So, motorists entering Delhi from Anand Vihar, Surya Nagar or Apsara border may take a right turn from the Ghazipur roundabout and take NH-24 road from there to move towards south and central Delhi via Sarai Kale Khan and the Ring Road. Also, Chilla border between Noida and Delhi remains open on both sides.
Farmers have been camping at Delhi borders for more than 70 days now to demand a complete rollback of three agricultural legislation enacted by the government in September last year. The government, however, has ruled out the repeal of laws and has offered to make amendments. Eleven rounds of talks between the two sides have so far remained inconclusive.
