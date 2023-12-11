Delhi High Court pulls up agencies over untidy public toilets in national capital

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to ensure that the public toilets in the Capital are clean, and hygienic even as it pulled up civic authorities for their failure to maintain the facilities. New Delhi, India - Oct 11, 2015: A SERIES ON DELHI MARKETS - Toilet Public Convenience near Greater Kailash-1 M block Market in New Delhi, India, on Sunday ,October 11, 2015. (Photo by S.Burmaula/ Hindustan Times)==============*Greater Kailash I M block Market (Vibha)—one full page package: Need top view of the market. Increasing rush during festive season. Hawkers encroaching verandah add to mess. Limited parking space is not enough to cater the requirement, people park cars on roads and this lead to traffic jam on main road. Arrangements made by local police and market association to deal with problems ( including CCTV, check post etc.).Also need photo of point close to Prince Paan Bandaar where bomb blast took place few years ago. Vox pop: Rajendra Sharda, market association member, 9811011404 *Photos to be done on Saturday or Sunday during rush hours

Recommending the authorities to appoint an officer to monitor the urinals, the court granted the civic authorities a “final opportunity” to file their status report on the condition of toilets in the city.

“Why are your officers not working? Things are very bad. Look at what he’s saying. It’s very bad,” a bench of acting chief justice Manmohan and justice Mini Pushkarna told DDA’s counsel.

The court was considering a plea filed by Jan Seva Welfare Society (society) that had underscored the deplorable state of public toilets contending that the conditions of toilets remained unchanged.

To enhance the usability of public toilets in the city with proper sanitation standards, the court had earlier directed civic authorities to implement a complaint report and feedback-gathering system and said that although the establishment of toilets was crucial, their operation and maintenance were equally vital components of effective management.

The bench said that it was incumbent upon the DDA, MCD and New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) to undertake proactive measures and directed them to prominently display the name and contact numbers of the agency responsible for the maintenance of each toilet facility.

On Monday, the society, appearing through advocate Yogesh Goel told the court about the state of urinals in the city and submitted that the officers were not serious about their jobs despite the government spending ₹8.75 crore every year.

“There has to be a centralised complaint system. They aren’t taking action against the contractors also. They are spending ₹8.75 crore on toilets every year. Contractors aren’t willing to do anything,” Goel said.