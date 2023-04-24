Home / Cities / Delhi News / Test Drive: How to dispose e-waste in Delhi

Test Drive: How to dispose e-waste in Delhi

ht_print | ByJasjeev Gandhiok
Apr 24, 2023 04:05 PM IST

Delhi generates an estimated 200,000 tonne of e-waste each year. However, without a dedicated e-waste park, the city is still reliant on the only registered e-waste collection centre in Mandoli.

The proper disposal of electronic waste (e-waste) is an issue that plagues Delhi. The Capital is estimated to generate around 200,000 tonne of e-waste per annum, but with no fixed mechanism for the safe and convenient disposal of this waste, around 90% of electronic products end up in landfills, or reach the informal sector, where they are dismantled in the open. HT correspondent Jasjeev Gandhiok tried to get rid of an old smartphone and a broken powerbank to assess how e-waste can safely be disposed of in the Capital.

In April 2021, the Delhi government announced it would set up the country’s first electronic waste (e-waste) park . Two years on, the government has only identified a site to set up the park — in northwest Delhi’s Holambi Kalan. (Mohit Suneja/HT illustration)
In April 2021, the Delhi government announced it would set up the country’s first electronic waste (e-waste) park . Two years on, the government has only identified a site to set up the park — in northwest Delhi’s Holambi Kalan. (Mohit Suneja/HT illustration)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
capital delhi open + 1 more
capital delhi open
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 24, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out