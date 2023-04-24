Test Drive: How to dispose e-waste in Delhi

The proper disposal of electronic waste (e-waste) is an issue that plagues Delhi. The Capital is estimated to generate around 200,000 tonne of e-waste per annum, but with no fixed mechanism for the safe and convenient disposal of this waste, around 90% of electronic products end up in landfills, or reach the informal sector, where they are dismantled in the open. HT correspondent Jasjeev Gandhiok tried to get rid of an old smartphone and a broken powerbank to assess how e-waste can safely be disposed of in the Capital.

In April 2021, the Delhi government announced it would set up the country’s first electronic waste (e-waste) park . Two years on, the government has only identified a site to set up the park — in northwest Delhi’s Holambi Kalan. (Mohit Suneja/HT illustration)