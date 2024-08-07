 IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, says light to moderate showers expected | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Aug 07, 2024
New Delhi
IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, says light to moderate showers expected

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 07, 2024 11:22 AM IST

The national Capital recorded a minimum temperature of 26.4°C, or a degree below normal, on Wednesday compared to 27.5°C a day earlier

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, which relates to expect adverse weather, in place for Delhi for Wednesday and Thursday, forecasting light to moderate showers across most parts of the city. Parts of Delhi received light rain on Wednesday morning. IMD said more rain was expected for the rest of the day.

The monsoon trough was close to Delhi. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)
Weather officials said the monsoon trough was close to Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). It was beginning to feed moisture and bring rains in Delhi, which recorded a minimum temperature of 26.4°C, or a degree below normal, on Wednesday compared to 27.5°C a day earlier. The maximum temperature was likely to settle around 32°C with the mainly overcast weather. On , the mercury went up to 35.2°C.

Safdarjung, whichis representative of Delhi’s weather received only 0.2mm of rainfall for the 24 hours until 8:30 am on Wednesday. During the same period, Lodhi Road recorded 0.5mm of rain and Pusa and Ayanagar 0.2mm. Until Wednesday morning, Safdarjung had recorded 114.3mm of monthly rainfall. The average for August is 233.1mm.

“We expect light intermittent rain across most of Delhi-NCR with places receiving moderate showers too. Similar weather is likely on Thursday too,” an IMD official said.

The air quality remained satisfactory. An average 24-hour air quality index (AQI) of 63 (satisfactory) was recorded at 10 am on Wednesday. It was 60 (satisfactory) on Tuesday and 58 (satisfactory) on Monday.

