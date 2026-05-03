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    Interstate car theft racket busted, 11 Toyota Fortuners recovered

    Delhi Police dismantled an interstate car theft syndicate, arresting 10 members and recovering 31 stolen vehicles, including 11 Toyota Fortuners.

    Published on: May 03, 2026 4:34 AM IST
    By Karn Pratap Singh
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    New Delhi: The Delhi Police crime branch on Saturday claimed to have busted an interstate syndicate involved in stealing four-wheelers, replacing their chassis numbers, fraudulently re-registering the vehicles, and selling them in the second-hand car market.

    Ten members of the syndicate were arrested during raids in Punjab, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and 31 stolen cars recovered. (Representative photo)
    Ten members of the syndicate were arrested during raids in Punjab, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and 31 stolen cars recovered. (Representative photo)

    Ten members of the syndicate were arrested during raids in Punjab, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and 31 stolen cars, including 11 Toyota Fortuners, recovered from their possession, the police said, adding that the gang sold over 1,000 stolen vehicles in the past few years.

    The arrested included a 42-year-old man, the mastermind, from Punjab’s Jalandhar, a 40-year-old clerk at the licensing authority in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur, and a 38-year-old Chandigarh resident, who worked as an agent preparing vehicle registration papers in return for 20,000–30,000 per vehicle, said deputy commissioner of police (crime) Aditya Gautam.

    The other seven accused were a 39-year-old Pitampura resident, a furniture shop owner in Kirti Nagar who worked as a middleman, a 32-year-old Delhi resident, who procured stolen vehicles from auto-lifters, a 45-year-old Jalandhar resident dealing in used cars, a 40-year-old car dealer from Amritsar, a 42-year-old Haryana’s Faridabad resident, who operated a car workshop and allegedly tampered with chassis numbers, a 43-year-old resident of Delhi’s New Friends Colony who purchased stolen vehicles to facilitate narcotics trafficking, and a 43-year-old Punjab’s Sangroor resident, allegedly involved in lifting vehicles, said the DCP.

    The syndicate came to light during an investigation into a case of a stolen Hyundai Creta in Delhi’s Maurya Enclave on August 5 last year. The case was transferred to the crime branch a month later.

    The DCP said the gang’s modus operandi involved changing the chassis numbers of damaged vehicles and obtaining registrations using forged sale letters, fabricated documents, and fake bank No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

    “These vehicles were sold to unsuspecting buyers,” he added.

    • Karn Pratap Singh
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Karn Pratap Singh

      Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.Read More

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    News/Cities/Delhi News/Interstate Car Theft Racket Busted, 11 Toyota Fortuners Recovered
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