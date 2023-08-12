MCD forms panel to probe 28 children falling sick in school in Delhi

A four-member committee will investigate Friday’s incident in which at least 28 students of an MCD school in central Delhi’s Inderpuri fell sick and were hospitalised, officials said on Saturday. The children allegedly fell sick after classes resumed post the mid-day meal break. (Representational image/ HT Archive)

Deputy commissioner of Karol Bagh zone on Saturday constituted the committee, which will comprise a zonal superintending engineer and an assistant commissioner from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), along with an official from the Delhi Directorate of Education (DDE) and the district health officer (DHO).

The move comes after parents alleged that the children could have fallen sick due to food poisoning after consuming the mid-day meal served at the school.

MCD has, however, denied the allegations, and said that the incident took place following a gas leak at a nearby Railways line.

Also Read: Dengue cases in Delhi spike amid rain, floods, MCD strike

On Friday, police had sent the food samples for testing, the result of which is yet to come.

“The committee will analyse the entire situation and talk to the children, teachers and doctors before submitting its report regarding why such an incident too place and what was the source that led to children falling sick,” said an MCD official, asking not to be named.

At least 28 students of classes four and five from Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya were taken to hospitals on Friday afternoon after they complained of vomiting due to afoul smell in their classrooms.

The children allegedly fell sick after classes resumed post the mid-day meal break.

While parents alleged that the children became unwell after consuming lunch, MCD officials maintained that only those students from two classrooms on the top floor of the school fell sick, where students had earlier complained of a foul and pungent smell.

All students were discharged by Saturday, officials aware of the matter said.