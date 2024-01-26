Isro scientist to village sarpanch: Women dominate in spectators gallery too

For the Delhi Police, which has been participating in the Republic Day celebrations since 1950, the parade this year was different. Commanded by officer Shweta K Sugathan, additional deputy commissioner of police (north), the all-women contingent comprising 350 people marched on Kartavya Path on Friday — the preparations for which began six months ago and the selection of staff for parade commenced in April 2023. New Delhi, India - Jan. 26, 2024: An all women contingent from Delhi Police past the saluting Base during the 75th Republic Day Parade 2024, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, India, on Friday, January 26, 2024. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

A new women’s brass band was created for the occasion and Kiran Sethi, a 57-year-old officer, volunteered to participate as a guide and to carry the heaviest band instrument — a saxophone. “They had been practising for months and they prepared three tunes — Jai Bharati, the signature Delhi Police tune, and Saare Jahan se Accha,” said an officer aware of the matter.

Like every year, the parade drew people from different parts of the Capital as well as other states and the theme of the 75th Republic Day parade — “Naari Shakti” (women’s empowerment) — was embraced by participants and spectators alike.

Three generations of women in the Pathak family, residents of Mayur Vihar in east Delhi, booked their tickets soon after they found out that the parade was going to be women-centric. For Kamli Pathak, 45, it was the motorcycle display by women personnel of the armed forces that left a mark, while the Ladakh tableau featuring girls playing ice hockey is what resonated the most with her 11-year-old granddaughter, Saanvi.

As the parade drew to a close on a cold Friday afternoon, Kamli wrapped herself up in a grey shawl. She was attending the parade for the first time with her family of eight. “Women have always led but this is the first time that we saw it being represented on such a grand scale. I’m glad we chose to attend this year as I’m here with my daughters and granddaughters,” said Kamli.

The parade, which began at 10.30am, passed through the avenue of Kartavya Path, formerly known as the Rajpath. Despite the biting cold, the crowd erupted in cheer as helicopters showered flower petals from the sky.

Comprising an all-women contingent of the Army, Air Force and the Navy for the first time, and 26 tableaux as part of the cultural pageants, the parade culminated at the Red Fort around noon.

Women leaders, who were among the spectators, said they felt motivated and represented. Twenty women scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) who played a role in the Chandrayaan 3 Moon landing, beamed with pride as people requested to get photos clicked with them.

“We travelled to Delhi in the hope that we will be able to motivate young girls from remote areas across the country to follow their passions, pursue science and technology, and become leaders in their fields,” said Dr P Manjusree, a scientist.

The Chhattisgarh tableau depicted the female-dominant nature of the tribal communities of Bastar. Shashi Dhoor, 56, a sarpanch in her gram panchayat in Bastar said she saw a reflection of her village in the parade. “People think that women from tribal communities are backward but that is not true. Most of the leaders in our villages are Adivasi women... We are all examples of Naari Shakti,” said Dhoor.

Colonel Harendra, another visitor, said it was an emotional moment for him. “We attend the programme every year and it is filled with national fervour. My elder daughter is in training to join the armed forces,” he said.

Dr Srinivas Goli, a medical officer with disabilities, volunteered to lead the first aid camp for the armed forces. He travelled from Janakpuri early on Friday morning, making this his third Republic Day celebration. He said, “This day is a matter of pride for us... I respect the armed forces so I hope to be able to do something for them in return,” said Dr Goli.