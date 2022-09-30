Home / Cities / Delhi News / Jamia student shot at by another student inside Delhi's Holy Family Hospital

Jamia student shot at by another student inside Delhi's Holy Family Hospital

delhi news
Published on Sep 30, 2022 04:07 AM IST

Around 8.50 pm, information was received regarding a quarrel at Jamia Millia Islamia university library, they said. During inquiry, it was found that the fight had ensued between two groups of students, a senior police officer said.

The crime team is inspecting the scene of crime. Legal action has been initiated accordingly at Jamia Nagar and New Friends Colony police stations.(File)
The crime team is inspecting the scene of crime. Legal action has been initiated accordingly at Jamia Nagar and New Friends Colony police stations.(File)
PTI |

A Jamia Millia Islamia student was shot at and injured by another student inside the Holy Family Hospital in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar area Thursday evening, police said.

Around 8.50 pm, information was received regarding a quarrel at Jamia Millia Islamia university library, they said.

During inquiry, it was found that the fight had ensued between two groups of students, a senior police officer said.

In the incident, one student, Noman Chaudhary (26), a resident of Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh, sustained blunt injury on his head and had gone to the Holy Family Hospital for treatment, the officer said.

Another student, Nauman Ali, an associate of Nauman Chaudhary, also visited the hospital to see his friend, they said.

Meanwhile, one student of the second group, Zalal, a resident of Mewat in Haryana, accompanied by his friends came to the hospital and fired at Nauman Ali outside the emergency ward, the officer said.

Nauman Ali had a superficial injury on the scalp. The injured had been shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. The crime team is inspecting the scene of crime. Legal action has been initiated accordingly at Jamia Nagar and New Friends Colony police stations, the officer added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out