Jamia to adopt CUET for eight UG programmes

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Monday said the university will adopt the common university entrance test for undergraduate (CUET-UG) to admit students to eight programmes in the 2022-23 academic session.

CUET-UG is a common entrance exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to 45 central universities.

“The university has communicated to the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Testing Agency (NTA) about the same,” the Jamia varsity said in a statement.

Aspirants will have to fill both the online forms of CUET-UG as well as the forms from the varsity to apply for Bachelor of Arts in Hindi, Sanskrit, French and Francophone Studies, Spanish and Latin American Studies, Economics, History, BSc Biotechnology, and BVoc Solar Energy.

Except for the vocational course in solar energy, the eligibility criteria for all courses is senior secondary school certificate or an equivalent examination with not less than 50% marks in aggregate or in the subjects concerned.

“We will hold entrance exams for eight courses through CUET-UG, while admissions to other courses will continue to take place through the entrance exam conducted by the varsity every year. That way, we will be able to assess the experience of conducting both exams and accordingly take a call in the future,” said registrar Nazim Husain Jafri