JNU forum voices grief over Leh violence, calls for accountability

Leaders from Ladakh voiced anguish on Friday over the September 24 violence in Leh, saying the region was still reeling and had been denied the space to grieve. Ladakh people at market as relaxations continue, in Leh on Friday. (ANI Video Grab)

Speaking at a public discussion titled “Ladakh Crisis: The Battle of Identity” at Jawaharlal Nehru University, speakers described the deaths and injuries as a turning point in Ladakh’s struggle for statehood and autonomy.

“We did not get a chance to process our grief,” said Mustafa Haji, legal advisor to Apex Body Leh, who was present during the protest that spiralled into chaos.

On September 24, a march demanding statehood in Leh turned violent, leading to police firing that killed four people and injured dozens. Vehicles were torched, stones were hurled, and the administration imposed curfew, cut mobile internet and ordered a magisterial probe.

Haji recalled the panic inside Leh’s hospitals. “Doctors were not equipped. Some were forced to perform surgeries beyond their capabilities. There were so many injured, but not enough vehicles to transfer them,” he said. He added that even if crowds turn aggressive, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was bound by legal protocols. “They shot four people and there was barely any remorse.”

Political activist and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) member Sajjad Kargili recounted his shock on seeing the aftermath. “I reached Ladakh the next day. The scenes in the hospital would make anyone emotional. Where were the lapses in the security forces that they had to shoot at people in what began as a peaceful protest?” he asked.

Former MLA and KDA co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai also attended the discussion organised by the Ladakh Students Forum-JNU, where speakers warned that the violence has deepened Ladakh’s crisis of identity.