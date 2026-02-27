JNU protests escalate as arrests rise, clashes leave police and students injured

Protests at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) intensified on Thursday and the early hours of Friday, with police confirming multiple arrests after violence broke out during a student march. JNU students demanded the implementation of UGC regulations. (Hindustan Times)

The Delhi Police said 14 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence linked to the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) protests. Those arrested include former JNUSU president Nitish Kumar, current president Aditi Mishra, vice-president Gopika Babu, and joint secretary Danish Ali, news agency ANI reported.

ALSO READ | Several protestors detained as JNUSU protest turns into clashes

Police barricaded the JNU campus after students attempted a “Long March” to the Ministry of Education, demanding the implementation of University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations. Authorities said permission for the march was denied by the university administration, and the protest turned violent when students tried to move out of the campus. Several police personnel were injured in the clashes, as per ANI.

According to police, around 400 to 500 students gathered and damaged barricades near the main gate at around 3:20 pm on Thursday. Officers alleged that protesters threw banners and sticks, hurled shoes, and physically assaulted personnel, including biting some officers. About 25 police personnel, including senior officers, were injured, noted a separate report by PTI.

ALSO READ | Police, students injured in clash during JNUSU protest march, over 50 detained

Students, however, accused the police of using excessive force. JNUSU claimed that more than 50 students were detained and some were taken to undisclosed locations without medical assistance. The union also alleged that a portrait of B R Ambedkar was snatched during the police action.

An FIR has been registered at Vasant Kunj North police station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to obstructing public servants, causing hurt, and assault. Police said the protest was held without permission and escalated due to unlawful actions by protesters, HT earlier reported.

ALSO READ | FIR against JNUSU members over campus clash

Later in the day, JNUSU called for a second march to the Vasant Kunj Police Station and announced a “complete lockdown” of the campus to protest the detentions. The union reiterated its demands, including the vice-chancellor’s resignation, increased funding for public universities, and implementation of equity-related regulations, a separate ANI report noted.

The JNU administration responded by stating that the UGC regulations are under a Supreme Court stay and cannot be implemented by the university. It also accused protesting students of vandalism and attempting to divert attention from earlier incidents of campus violence.

While investigations into the clashes continued, the Teachers’ Association sided with the student body and condemned what it described as “brutal use of force” by police.

(With inputs from agencies)