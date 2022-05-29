Judge's wife found hanging at flat in Delhi, 3 suicide notes recovered: Police
The wife of a local court judge was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her brother's residence in South Delhi, police said on Sunday.
Three suicide notes were recovered from the flat in Rajpur Khurd Extension, they said.
Around 10.30 pm on Saturday, the Saket court judge informed the police that his wife had been to the Malviya Nagar market at around 11.30 am but did not return. He filed a missing complaint at the Saket police station and investigation was carried out, a senior police officer said.
Police checked the CCTV footage and found the 42-year-old woman boarding an auto-rickshaw. During an inquiry, the auto-rickshaw driver informed the police that he had dropped the judge's wife at Rajpur Khurd.
The officer said this information was shared with the judge, who confirmed that his brother-in-law lived in that area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said.
The judge, accompanied by the police, reached the building and found the flat to be latched from outside. The police gained entry into the flat after breaking the iron grills only to find the woman hanging from the ceiling fan with a 'dupatta', the DCP said.
"It was a vacant flat on the first floor. Her brother's family lives on the second floor. Three suicide notes were also found. The body has been shifted to AIIMS mortuary," the officer said, adding that investigation was underway.
Bengaluru: Clashes break out between JDS workers and farmer activists at Cubbon
Clashes broke out between farmers' groups and Janata Dal (Secular) party workers at Bengaluru's Cubbon Park on Saturday when Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar arrived near the Press Club for a press conference to address the corruption charges levelled against him. Chandrashekar had said the AAP should be viewed as the “alternative” to all three political parties, Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and JDS in the state.
Delhiites seek service charge-free food, restaurateurs reason out
Appreciating the effort of a server when dining out, and extending monetary reward/tipping is a universally accepted practice. However, the levying mandatory service charges was ordered to be stopped, by the government. Still, many eateries have continued to add service charge in the issued bills, and some have even written it in their menu about not wanting to lay off this charge under any circumstance.
Police recruitment case: Key conspirator's close aide held in Karnataka - report
The Criminal Investigation Department probing the police sub-inspector recruitment scam has arrested one more person from Afzalpur in Kalaburagi district, sources in the CID said. The arrested person is said to be a close aide of one of the key conspirators Rudragouda D Patil. The accused had reportedly provided a bluetooth device to a candidate. He was also a link between Patil and the candidates who passed the exam through unfair means.
Siddaramaiah continues to call RSS 'Aryan', asks it to come clean on loyalty
Continuing his attack against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, calling it a "Aryan" organisation, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday urged its leaders to come clean about their loyalty, whether it was for tricolour or saffron flag, constitution or Manu Smriti and Mahatma Gandhiji or Nathuram Godse.
Ludhiana: Honey-trap gang busted, two women among four held
Tibba police busted a honey-trap racket and arrested four persons, including two women, on Saturday. One of the members of the gang has yet to be caught, the police said. The FIR against them has been registered on the complaint of Nagendra Yadav of New Vijay Nagar. A fabric manufacturer, Yadav, told the police that he runs a factory near Puneet Nagar. On Friday evening, he was going to his factory on a scooter.
