In a setback to the government’s flagship housing project in south Delhi, the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC) has, for the second time, rejected the revised proposal for Phase 2 of the Kasturba Nagar general pool residential accommodation (GPRA) redevelopment after raising concerns over inadequate planning, inefficient land use and poor compliance with its earlier observations. The decision is expected to delay the project further, said officials. Kasturba Nagar GPRA plan again fails Delhi Urban Art Commission test

The commission has directed the Central Public Works Department (CPWD)—which is executing the project—to revise the layout again, reducing road width and increasing green cover. “The double road between the primary school and banquet hall appears unnecessary… the space thus released can be utilised to enhance the green cover,” DUAC said in its latest observations.

The project is part of the Centre’s plan to redevelop seven GPRA colonies across south Delhi. Of these, three are being handled by NBCC, while CPWD is in charge of four—two of them, Mohammadpur and Thyagraj Nagar, have already been completed. The remaining two—Kasturba Nagar and Srinivaspuri—are currently under construction.

DUAC had initially approved the redevelopment plan for Kasturba Nagar in January 2020. However, officials said that the new version of the layout plan, submitted recently, included several unmarked modifications that did not address previously flagged gaps. The commission reiterated that the latest submission lacked clarity and remained “incomplete and incomprehensible”.

DUAC had earlier requested a clear layout, a comprehensive mobility plan with a detailed parking matrix, and clarity on movement patterns across the site. The revised proposal still fails to fully meet these requirements, it said.

In its detailed feedback, DUAC pointed out that a dedicated road proposed for banquet hall access was an “inefficient use of space”, contributing to an increase in hard-paved surfaces.

“The double road between the primary school and banquet hall appears unnecessary as it occupies excessive space. It is recommended to remove the double road and instead provide a single, shared access road serving the primary school, banquet hall, residential towers, and the future senior secondary school plot. The space thus released can be utilized to enhance the green cover,” DUAC noted.

Further, DUAC noted that the provision for air conditioning had not been adequately explained, and instructed that solar panels be integrated into the design at a height that allows for functional shading beneath them.

Phase 2 of the Kasturba Nagar project includes an anganwadi, convenient shops, a coaching centre, a banquet hall, a podium, and a residential complex comprising 25 towers and 1,350 flats.

The overall redevelopment spans 19.15 hectares, with over 3,500 housing units planned. The colony is bounded by Bhisham Pitamah Marg to the east, Chaudhary Chandu Lal Balmiki Marg to the west, and lies adjacent to the Sewa Nagar railway station and Barapullah elevated road in the north.

CPWD officials did not respond to requests for comment.