Kejriwal spent around 30cr spent on Flag Staff Road bungalow in eight years: BJP

Over ₹29.56 crore was spent between March 2015 and December 2022 on maintenance and structural work, sewage and electricity on 6, Flag Staff Road bungalow, which was the residence of former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva said on Saturday, citing an RTI application response. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

In response, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) termed the allegations an attempt to “abuse” Arvind Kejriwal and that the spending was done on a government property, not his private one.

A copy of the RTI response, provided to an application filed by a Maharashtra citizen, was accessed by HT.

“It means that on average, ₹3,69,54,384 was spent annually on maintenance of Kejriwal’s old bungalow over the eight years from 2015 to 2022. An annual maintenance cost of ₹ 3.69 crore for a single government bungalow suggests that Kejriwal either maintained it at a royal standard or, more likely, was involved in corrupt practices. The people of Delhi expect him to come forward and clarify what exactly was so deficient in his bungalow that ₹31 lakh per month was needed for its maintenance,” Sachdeva said.

“In Delhi, where one can build a decent 250-300 sq. yard bungalow for ₹3 to ₹4 crore, the cost of maintenance for Kejriwal’s bungalow at ₹3.69 crore annually is astonishing,” Sachdeva said.

The AAP said in its statement: “Elections are over. BJP is in power—and they’ve betrayed Delhi; no ₹2,500 for women, no free cylinders on Holi and just ‘jumlas’.Now, they’re dragging Delhi back into the era of darkness—rampant power cuts, arbitrary fee hikes in private schools, medicine shortages, and scrapping free bus rides for women.”