Kejriwal writes to L-G over law & order, seeks revival of thana-level committees

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday wrote a letter to lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena, urging him to hold a meeting with him and cabinet colleagues for a discussion on the law and order issue in the national Capital. The letter comes in wake of incidents of murders that have taken place in Delhi in the past 24 hours. (HT Photo)

The letter comes in wake of incidents of murders that have taken place in Delhi in the past 24 hours.

Sharing the copy of the letter on his official Twitter account, Kejriwal wrote, “I am writing this letter to draw the urgent attention of your good self towards an alarming spurt in serious crimes in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. Seriousness of the situation can be gauged from a heart-rending fact that four murders have taken place during the last 24 hours in different parts of Delhi.”

The CM also urged the L-G to involve MLAs, councillors and officials of the RWAs (resident welfare associations) as well in finding ways to reduce incidents of crime in the national Capital.

“I propose a meeting of my cabinet colleagues with your goodself (L-G) for a meaningful discussion with your goodself on this important issue. Police officers may be directed to hold joint meetings with elected MLAs, councillors and RWAs to suggest better ways of reduction in crimes in the national capital,” he stated.

The CM stated that he has written the letter to draw the LG’s urgent attention towards an alarming spurt in serious crimes in the capital.

Kejriwal also sought to revive the thana level committees which existed till 2013.

“Thana-level committees existed in Delhi till 2013 which provided a platform for active and regular engagement between police, people and elected representatives. These committees may be revived,” Kejriwal stated.

Thana-level committees were designed to serve as measures to control day-to-day crime and other related issues through dialogue and discussion with local RWAs and other local individuals including elected representatives.

In his letter, the CM requested the L-G to take immediate and effective measures to restore the faith of the citizens in the security and safety of their lives.

“Such serious crimes have shaken Delhi. It is high time that those entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring the safety of lives of residents of Delhi should not be seen as failing time and again in their mandatory duty,” the letter read.

Response from the L-G office on the CM’s letter is awaited and the copy will be updated accordingly.

The chief minister has also expressed his willingness to extend full cooperation in ensuring the rule of law and safeguarding the interests of the people in the NCT of Delhi, through the letter.

CM Kejriwal also pointed out to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report.

“Though I am of the firm opinion that the latest NCRB report, which was made public last year, should have served as an eye-opener for the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor both of whom are directly responsible for maintenance of law and order here, but unfortunately that did not happen”, he said.

“According to this NCRB report data, out of the total crimes against women that took place in 19 metropolitan cities in India, Delhi alone accounted for 32.20% of the total crimes. Given such alarming figures, urgent preventive steps on crimes against women were required, but unfortunately for the reasons best known to the MHA and year goodself nothing changed on the ground,” Kejriwal stated in the letter.

Kejriwal also highlighted the need for additional Delhi Police personnel.

“Due to lack of Delhi Police personnel in the field for reasons best known to your goodself, residents are being forced to engage private guards in large numbers in their respective areas in desperate situations for the safety of their lives and properties. I am constrained to state that the kind of urgency required for the prevention of crimes in Delhi is completely missing on the part of decision-makers responsible for the maintenance of law and order here,” Kejriwal said.

Stressing the need for effective police patrolling, Kejriwal wrote, “Need of the hour is to ensure effective police patrolling particularly during night hours and urgent engagement with the residents of Delhi on how to improve the law and order here.”

Hitting out at the CM, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said Kejriwal’s letter to the L-G on the law and order issue was just an effort to divert public attention from his alleged bungalow scam.

“Kejriwal knows well that today media and people of Delhi are asking him questions on vigilance department notice to his close PWD officers over the bungalow irregularities and so to avoid those questions the CM has floated this letter. We will ensure that Kejriwal is forced to reply to people on his Bungalow scam,” Sachdeva said.