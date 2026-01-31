Killer held week after posting confession video for Delhi cafe murder

A week after a 23-year-old man posted a confession video for shooting dead a 24-year-old man at a cafe in northeast Delhi’s Kabir Nagar, the Special Cell has arrested the alleged killer following a brief exchange of fire in north Delhi in the early hours of Friday, police said. The dead man's body. Focus on hand (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to police, the alleged killer, identified as Mohammad Moin Qureshi, sustained a bullet in his left leg during the gunfight near ITI Dheerpur in Timarpur. “Quereshi had arrived on a motorcycle to collect money from someone to fund his escape from Delhi. One semi-automatic pistol and a Hero motorcycle were seized from him,” said deputy commissioner of police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik.

Around 10pm on January 23, Faizan alias Fazzi was shot dead in front of multiple people at “King Cafe” on 100 Foot Road in Kabir Nagar. A case of murder and firing was registered at Welcome police station, and investigation was taken up. The following day, Qureshi posted a video on Instagram, confessing to the killing over an old “personal grudge”, said the DCP.

Qureshi claimed in the video clip: “My brother and my friends are not involved in the murder. Faizan had slapped me a few months ago and that’s the reason I shot him. There was no monetary dispute.”

After posting the video, Qureshi went underground and later on deleted the confession post.

Investigators confirmed his identity through CCTV footage. On Thursday night, the Special Cell’s New Delhi Range team received information about Qureshi’s movement, and a trap was laid in the area.

“Qureshi was asked to surrender when he arrived on a motorcycle. However, he opened fire at the police. Our team members retaliated in self-defence and he suffered a bullet in his left leg,” added DCP Kaushik.

“Qureshi told the police that he had borrowed ₹30,000 from Faizan but was unable to repay it. Due to the non-payment, Faizan misbehaved with his father. Qureshi then arranged a pistol and shot Faizan in revenge,” the DCP said.

According to police, Qureshi had earlier been arrested in 2025 in a scooter theft case.