Latest samples test negative for bird flu; zoo asks ministry to allow reopening

The Delhi zoo on Wednesday said the latest set of samples – sent for testing for avian influenza (bird flu) had returned back negative. The zoo, which was shut since August 30 following multiple bird deaths, has now approached the Union Environment Ministry, seeking approval to resume operations. At least 12 bird deaths were reported at the Delhi zoo Between August 28 and 31.Four samples tested positive for the H5N1 bird flu virus.

No positive samples have been reported from September 2 onwards, the zoo officials said, stating random sampling has been carried out and sent to the National Institute for High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal.

Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar said the proposal to resume operations has been sent to the competent authorities and that the decision will be taken in accordance with prescribed guidelines.

“The report for the latest samples, sent on October 1 and received on October 7, came back negative. As per the rules, after two consecutive negative reports since the last positive case, we have moved a proposal for reopening and the date will be informed once the ministry gives approval,” he said.

At least 12 bird deaths were reported at the Delhi zoo Between August 28 and 31.Four samples tested positive for the H5N1 bird flu virus. The dead birds included six painted storks and two black-headed ibis, which were found in the aviary and four migratory painted stork, which died in the zoo ponds.

This is the third closure of the Delhi zoo due to avian influenza in recent years — previous shutdowns were recorded in 2016 and 2021.

Established in 1959, the zoo houses 96 different species of animals, birds, and reptiles and is spread across an area of 176 acres.