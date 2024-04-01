 Leopard barges into North Delhi house; Three injured in attack | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Leopard barges into North Delhi house; Three injured in attack

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 01, 2024 11:38 AM IST

Police said that the leopard has been trapped in a room with the help of fire services personnel while the family members were rescued and taken to the hospital.

Three persons were injured after a leopard attacked them barging into their house in north Delhi’s Roop Nagar on Monday, police said adding that the animal has been trapped in a room with the help of fire services personnel.

Police said it took almost two hours to lock the leopard inside a room. (Representative Image)
Police said it took almost two hours to lock the leopard inside a room. (Representative Image)

Officials said it took almost two hours to lock the leopard inside the room. Meanwhile, the family members were rescued and taken to the hospital.

“Currently, seven persons from the Forest Team and team from Fire Department along with local police are present on the spot. The leopard has been contained in a room, rescue operation is in progress” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (North), Manoj Meena.

Officials said the police control room (PCR) received a call from locals informing them about the incident at around 6.15am. A team rushed to the spot and forest officials were also informed.

The chief of Delhi Fire Services (DFS), Atul Garg, said the department received a call about the incident at around 6.18am.

“We were asked to help as a leopard barged into a house. The house is in Jagatpuri village. Two fire tenders were rushed to the site. With the help of residents, the leopard was cornered, and it is in a room now,” said Garg.

The injured people have been identified as Mahender Singh, Akash Singh and Rampal Singh.

News / Cities / Delhi / Leopard barges into North Delhi house; Three injured in attack
Monday, April 01, 2024
