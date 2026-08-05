Long queues, Aadhar issues, confusion: Rocky rollout for BJP's Lakshmi Yojana for women in Delhi

For months, Anju – a 44-year-old woman employed as a domestic help in west Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar – has looked forward to the day she will start receiving a monthly sum of ₹2,500 that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had promised in the run-up to the 2025 Delhi assembly elections. The presence of AAPAR ID and Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) ID – which aren’t mandatory – on the form created confusion for many. (HT)

So when the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana was finally rolled out on August 1, she reworked her schedule, telling her employers she would be late to work on Wednesday. Armed with her Aadhaar card, voter ID, and a passport-size photograph, Anju reached the office of the district magistrate of West District in Rajouri Garden around 9am, where dozens of other women stood in a queue to register.

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“I thought I would be able to fill the form today, but I have only been able to register myself. I have been given the form and have been told that I also have to fill in the details of my son’s AAPAR (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry) ID. I don’t even know what that is or if he even has one,” said a flustered Anju, who lives in a one-room set with her husband and their two children.

The presence of AAPAR ID and Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) ID – which aren’t mandatory – on the form created confusion for many.

Lack of clarity, tedious form-filling, Aadhaar-related discrepancies, inadequate manpower and computers at DM offices, and demand for additional digital IDs have plagued the rollout of the much-awaited scheme.

Counters have been set up at DM offices to help women register apply for the scheme. While it is possible for applicants to register and submit forms on the portal on their own, lack of access to a computer is a challenge for many.

Restrictive eligibility criteria, along with these teething issues, may whittle down the potential pool of beneficiaries of the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana scheme from the 1.7 million initially estimated by the state government.

Eligibility and documents The scheme entails a payout of ₹2,500 per month to the eldest woman between the age of 21 and 60 from a household whose total annual income is under ₹2.50 lakh. A beneficiary, or her husband or parents, must have been residents of Delhi for at least 10 years.

Women with more than that three children will not be eligible for the scheme, guidelines revealed after the scheme was approved by the Cabinet had showed. This would exclude 15% of women from the lowest income strata of Delhi’s households, an analysis by HT found.

Besides women already receiving financial assistance or pension under any other government scheme, those who pay income tax, file GST returns, are government employees, or belong to families with members employed by the Centre or state governments will be ineligible, according to the cabinet note approved on Tuesday. Also excluded are families owning a four-wheeler, annual household electricity consumption exceeding 2,400 units and women with a criminal record.

Among the mandatory documents are Aadhaar card, voter ID card, photograph and signature, along with one residence proof and one age proof document, and a letter of recommendation from the MP or MLA of their constituency as reported by HT on August 1. To be sure, AAPAR ID and Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) ID are not mandatory.

Also read: 15% women may lose out on Delhi's monthly payout scheme due to 3-child cap