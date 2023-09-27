News / Cities / Delhi News / Major fire erupts at PG hostel in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar; all girls rescued

Major fire erupts at PG hostel in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar; all girls rescued

ByHT News Desk
Sep 27, 2023 09:52 PM IST

Massive fire in a girls' hostel in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area; 12 fire tenders have been rushed to the site, some girls are believed to be trapped.

A massive fire broke out in a girls' PG hostel situated in the Mukherjee Nagar area of Delhi. A total of 20 fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to control the blaze and rescue the girls who were trapped inside the building after the fire department received information about the blaze in the Signature Apartments at 5.47pm.

A fire broke out in a girls' PG hostel in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area.
A fire broke out in a girls' PG hostel in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area.

The Delhi Fire Services later informed that the fire was doused completely and all girls were safely rescued from the building. According to the preliminary inquiry, the fire broke out from the meter board installed near the staircase and spread to the floors above.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“The fire has been extinguished and around 35 girls, who were stuck inside the building, have been rescued. Initial probe suggests that the fire broke out from the meter board, which is installed near the staircase and spread to the floors above,” PTI quoted officials as saying.

"Things are under control...there is no casualty and all have been evacuated," Delhi Chief Fire Service Officer Atul Garg told PTI around 9.30 pm. "Fire is completely extinguished. There were around 35 girls and all are safe."

It seems the fire started from a meter board installed near the staircase and spread to the upper floors, he said.

He said the building has a ground floor and three more storeys.

It has only one staircase and a kitchen at the terrace, he said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out