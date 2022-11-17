‘Malicious, targeted’: I&B minister hits out after Wire’s false reports

Union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Wednesday criticised an unnamed “prominent digital media platform” for indulging in false reporting to target the government while speaking at an event to mark the National Press Day, where he brought up issues related to fake news, clickbait journalism, and misinformation across social media.

Thakur did not identify any news organisation but his remarks come days after a major controversy involving the news website The Wire, which pulled down reports alleging social media company Meta gave special privileges that allowed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) IT cell head Amit Malviya to report any content for swift takedowns.

The report, and subsequent clarifications, turned out to be based on false evidence and have now become the subject of a police complaint filed by Malviya, and another by The Wire’s editors against a contractor who they say played a key role in the misleading report.

“It is extremely regrettable that a prominent digital media platform was found to be indulging in malicious misinformation to target our government. The regret is all the more that this was done with no regard as to what it does to India’s image and prestige,” said Thakur.

Thakur noted the importance of verification and fact-checking, stating: “The veracity and authenticity of the news on online platforms is an impending challenge. With the advent of tech platforms, the information landscape has become more democratic and vibrant with digital media. However, democracies around the world are concerned with the problem of weaponised misinformation.”

Thakur said, “We want to see Indian media playing a greater and more constructive role in building a new India as our stature rises globally.”

The minister criticised clickbait journalism, saying, “Clickbait journalism, made fashionable by social media, contributes nothing to media credibility. It contributes even less to nation-building,”

“Much of the media governance is self-regulatory, but that does not mean it is licensed, as that would erode media credibility, bias and prejudice.”

Thakur also invoked the abolishing of the Press Council of India during the Emergency. “The Press Council was instituted to ensure democracy is safeguarded and strengthened. The council was, however, unfortunately, abolished during the Emergency alongwith the suspension of fundamental rights. It is a matter of pride for me that the Council was revived through a fresh act of Parliament, steered by none other than LK Advani Ji as a minister of broadcasting.”