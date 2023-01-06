Home / Cities / Delhi News / Man arrested for shielding those in car that dragged Delhi woman to death

Man arrested for shielding those in car that dragged Delhi woman to death

Updated on Jan 06, 2023 11:43 AM IST

Police on Thursday said the involvement of Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna, who remained on the run, in shielding the accused was established through CCTV footage and call records

Ashutosh was arrested for allegedly giving false information to police. (Sourced)
ByKarn Pratap Singh

The Delhi Police on Friday morning arrested a man for allegedly shielding the men, who were in the car that dragged a 20-year-old woman after hitting her two-wheeler for at least two hours on January 1.

“Ashutosh has been arrested. He gave false information to the police,” said special police commissioner Sagar Preet Hooda.

Police on Thursday said the involvement of Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna, who remained on the run, in shielding the accused was established through CCTV footage and call records.

On Thursday, police said four and not five men as previously thought were in the grey Maruti Suzuki Baleno that hit Anjali Kumari’s scooter and dragged her to death.

Investigators concluded the fifth arrested suspect Deepak was not in the car when it hit the woman in Sultanpuri. “Deepak was home at the time of the accident and was informed about the accident through a phone call. The car was being driven by Amit Khanna. After noticing a body being dragged by the car, he called his cousins Ankush and Deepak, who asked him to tell the police that Deepak was driving the car. We suspect they were consulting lawyers,” said Chinmoy Biswal, additional police commissioner, on Thursday.

Hooda said the reason for this obfuscation was that Deepak had a driving licence while Amit Khanna did not.

Ashutosh is a friend of Amit Khanna. Ankush Khanna is Deepak and Amit Khanna’s cousin. “Both of them were not in the car at the time of the accident, but they helped the arrested accused by furnishing false statements before the police.”

Kumari’s body was entangled in the underside of the car, which then drove on for at least two hours, dragging her body for at least 14km. The body was dislodged in a mangled state and found in Kanjhawala.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Karn Pratap Singh

    Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

