Man beaten to death over suspicion of cow slaughter
A 45-year-old man died and at least four others were injured after they were allegedly assaulted by a group of 15 people, who reportedly caught them slaughtering cows at a farmhouse in southwest Delhi’s Chhawla village in the early hours of Monday, police said.
While the victim was identified as one Raja Ram, three of those injured were Muslims, police said.
The injured persons were arrested and booked for cow slaughtering, and a case was registered at the Chhawla police station on Monday. The carcasses of at least four cows were found in a wooded area inside the farmhouse which has a high boundary wall, a partially built house, and a high iron gate, police said.
The farmhouse where the alleged incident took place is less than a kilometre away from the local police station. The mob that assaulted the five men included some cow vigilantes and local residents, police said and added that one of them informed the police but by the time a team reached the spot the mob had already assaulted the five suspects.
“The police took the five injured persons into custody and took them to a government hospital for treatment. All of them were discharged after medical attention. They were being questioned at the police station when one of them, identified as Raja Ram, became unwell and was taken to Rao Tula Ram Memorial hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” a senior police officer said.
Although a separate case under Indian Penal Code’s sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention) was registered on the complaint of one of the injured men, Mohammad Shanu, and the murder charge was added to the first information report (FIR) after Ram’s death, none of the alleged attackers was arrested till Tuesday evening.
Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Shankar Chaudhary said around 2.10am on April 11 (Monday), the Chhawla police were informed about a cow slaughtering incident at a farmhouse. A police team reached there and arrested five people who were involved in the cow slaughtering. A case was registered under Indian Penal Code’s sections 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees), 120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 34 (common intention) and 12/13 Delhi Agriculture Prevention Act and section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, said DCP Chaudhary.
Police said a second case in the incident was lodged on the complaint by one of the arrested persons, Mohammad Shanu from Hasanpur in Uttar Pradesh, who alleged that they were severely beaten up by a mob, the DCP said.
“All out efforts are being made to arrest the alleged miscreants. Further investigation is going on,” he said, adding that as per the procedure the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Kapashera and senior police officers were informed about Ram’s death.
The names of the other arrested persons were not shared by the police.
An e-rickshaw driver by profession, Ram lived with his wife and four children at the farmhouse that belongs to a person known to local as Gulati. The owner of the farmhouse allowed them to live there and take care of his property. Ram’s family members keep eight cows, four belonged to them and a relative, and remaining to local residents.
The preliminary investigation into the case, a police officer said, revealed that a person named Akeel was allegedly involved in illegal slaughtering of cows after purchasing cattle from nearby villages. Akeel involved Shanu, Arshad and some others into the illegal activities. They had also included Ram into it, and he allowed them to slaughter cows on the farmhouse premises during night. Ram was allegedly paid ₹500 for slaughter of one cow, the officer said.
-
Plantation target for fiscal 2022-23 set at 3.5 million
Elhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday announced that the Delhi government has set a target of planting 3.54 million saplings across the Capital in the financial year 2022-23, adding that a “Mega Tree Plantation Drive” will kick off the programme soon. The government had set a target of planting around 3.3 million saplings last year but it managed to plant close to 3.5 million saplings, Rai said on Tuesday.
-
New U-turn near Shankar Chowk to bring down congestion on Gurugram E-way
To reduce congestion at Shankar Chowk on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway as well as Rao Gajraj Singh Marg in Udyog Vihar, the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation opened a new U-turn on the left-most service lane of the expressway, around 50 metres ahead of the Shankar Chowk U-turn flyover and exit number 18 of the expressway, which leads commuters towards Cyber City and Udyog Vihar.
-
Centre, state spar in Supreme Court over Delhi govt’s powers
The Delhi government can be restricted from passing laws on subjects other than just land, police and public order, the Union government submitted before the Supreme Court on Tuesday while demanding a fresh adjudication by a Constitution bench to set the boundaries of the legislative powers of the Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital.
-
Reverse vending machines at Ludhiana civil hospital gather dust
It's been three months since two reverse vending machines, to recycle plastic waste, were installed at the Ludhiana civil hospital, but so far, these have not been operationalised. The civic body had purchased 10 reverse vending machines at a cost of ₹50 lakh in the first phase, under the Smart City Mission. While two machines installed at the civil hospital are gathering dust, the civic body is yet to finalise location for eight machines.
-
Stray dog damages gate at martyr Sukhdev’s ancestral house
Even as members of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust have been raising a hue and cry over the deteriorating condition of the martyr's ancestral house in Naughara Mohalla (near Chaura Bazar), a stray dog damaged one of the wooden gates at the house on Monday night. The trust members rued negligence of the monument clerk for damage to the around 150-year- old wooden gate, which he allegedly failed to check before leaving duty.
