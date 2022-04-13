Man beaten to death over suspicion of cow slaughter

A 45-year-old man died and at least four others were injured after they were allegedly assaulted by a group of 15 people, who reportedly caught them slaughtering cows at a farmhouse in southwest Delhi’s Chhawla village in the early hours of Monday, police said.

While the victim was identified as one Raja Ram, three of those injured were Muslims, police said.

The injured persons were arrested and booked for cow slaughtering, and a case was registered at the Chhawla police station on Monday. The carcasses of at least four cows were found in a wooded area inside the farmhouse which has a high boundary wall, a partially built house, and a high iron gate, police said.

The farmhouse where the alleged incident took place is less than a kilometre away from the local police station. The mob that assaulted the five men included some cow vigilantes and local residents, police said and added that one of them informed the police but by the time a team reached the spot the mob had already assaulted the five suspects.

“The police took the five injured persons into custody and took them to a government hospital for treatment. All of them were discharged after medical attention. They were being questioned at the police station when one of them, identified as Raja Ram, became unwell and was taken to Rao Tula Ram Memorial hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” a senior police officer said.

Although a separate case under Indian Penal Code’s sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention) was registered on the complaint of one of the injured men, Mohammad Shanu, and the murder charge was added to the first information report (FIR) after Ram’s death, none of the alleged attackers was arrested till Tuesday evening.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Shankar Chaudhary said around 2.10am on April 11 (Monday), the Chhawla police were informed about a cow slaughtering incident at a farmhouse. A police team reached there and arrested five people who were involved in the cow slaughtering. A case was registered under Indian Penal Code’s sections 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees), 120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with impris­onment), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 34 (common intention) and 12/13 Delhi Agriculture Prevention Act and section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, said DCP Chaudhary.

Police said a second case in the incident was lodged on the complaint by one of the arrested persons, Mohammad Shanu from Hasanpur in Uttar Pradesh, who alleged that they were severely beaten up by a mob, the DCP said.

“All out efforts are being made to arrest the alleged miscreants. Further investigation is going on,” he said, adding that as per the procedure the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Kapashera and senior police officers were informed about Ram’s death.

The names of the other arrested persons were not shared by the police.

An e-rickshaw driver by profession, Ram lived with his wife and four children at the farmhouse that belongs to a person known to local as Gulati. The owner of the farmhouse allowed them to live there and take care of his property. Ram’s family members keep eight cows, four belonged to them and a relative, and remaining to local residents.

The preliminary investigation into the case, a police officer said, revealed that a person named Akeel was allegedly involved in illegal slaughtering of cows after purchasing cattle from nearby villages. Akeel involved Shanu, Arshad and some others into the illegal activities. They had also included Ram into it, and he allowed them to slaughter cows on the farmhouse premises during night. Ram was allegedly paid ₹500 for slaughter of one cow, the officer said.

