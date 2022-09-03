Man killed after car driven by drunk woman hits bike in Delhi
Police said that the car’s driver was apprehended from the spot and her medical examination was conducted after which it was confirmed that she was under the influence of alcohol
A 28-year-old man was killed after his bike was hit by a car driven by a drunk woman in East Delhi’s Kalyanpuri on Friday night, police said adding that the accused has been arrested.
Deputy commissioner of police (east), Priyanka Kashyap said that the victim has been identified as Abhishek Kapoor, 28, a resident of Shakarpur, and the accused has been identified as Sunita, 35, a resident of Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram.
Police said that the a control room call was received at 10.39pm regarding an accident near Delhi Jal Board office in East Vinod Nagar. When police reached the spot, they found a bike and a car in damaged condition. “Initial enquiry revealed that the car driver hit the biker and he sustained severe injuries. He was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead,” Kashyap said.
The driver was apprehended from the spot and her medical examination was conducted after which it was confirmed that she was under the influence of alcohol, police said.
Police said that a case on charges of rash driving and causing death by negligence was registered at Kalyanpuri police station and the accused driver Sunita was arrested. Further probe is underway, Kashyap added.
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
Protests galore at Panjab University: Student body flags fee hike, safety concerns
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad joined fellow student bodies in protesting against the Panjab University administration, holding a demonstration outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office on Friday and submitting a memorandum with 16 demands. ASA protest continues Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association's protest outside the V-C office entered the 28th day as PU officials did not send out a reply. Protests against the warden of Girls Hostel 4 also continued outside the V-C office.
Chandigarh | Light rain likely over weekend
After light rain was seen in parts of the city on Friday, India Meteorological Department said that chances of light rain will continue over the weekend as well. Speaking about this, IMD officials said that while the monsoon system had remained dormant in August, it is likely to bring some rain in September. The maximum temperature went down from 35.4C on Thursday to 34.5C on Friday.
Sippy Sidhu murder: High court reserves judgment on bail plea from Kalyani
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015. The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after perusing the case record, which it had summoned for Friday's hearing. Earlier, CBI and Kalyani's counsels concluded their arguments with respect to the case.
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
