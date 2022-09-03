Man killed after car driven by drunk woman hits bike in Delhi

A 28-year-old man was killed after his bike was hit by a car driven by a drunk woman in East Delhi’s Kalyanpuri on Friday night, police said adding that the accused has been arrested.

Deputy commissioner of police (east), Priyanka Kashyap said that the victim has been identified as Abhishek Kapoor, 28, a resident of Shakarpur, and the accused has been identified as Sunita, 35, a resident of Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram.

Police said that the a control room call was received at 10.39pm regarding an accident near Delhi Jal Board office in East Vinod Nagar. When police reached the spot, they found a bike and a car in damaged condition. “Initial enquiry revealed that the car driver hit the biker and he sustained severe injuries. He was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead,” Kashyap said.

The driver was apprehended from the spot and her medical examination was conducted after which it was confirmed that she was under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Police said that a case on charges of rash driving and causing death by negligence was registered at Kalyanpuri police station and the accused driver Sunita was arrested. Further probe is underway, Kashyap added.