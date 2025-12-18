Man killed over smoking beedi in East Delhi; suspect held

New Delhi: A 28-year-old eatery worker was killed in east Delhi’s Shashi Garden near Pandav Nagar early Wednesday following an altercation over smoking a beedi, police said, adding that the suspect, a 32-year-old man has been arrested and a blood-stained stick used in the offence also recovered. The arrested suspect, identified as Manoj (single name), a barber, attacked Deepak Thakur multiple times with a bamboo stick in a fit of rage after the latter allegedly threatened him during an altercation and grabbed him by his neck, said officials. (Representational image)

The arrested suspect, identified as Manoj (single name), a barber, attacked Deepak Thakur multiple times with a bamboo stick in a fit of rage after the latter allegedly threatened him during an altercation and grabbed him by his neck, said officials.

The argument had started when Manoj asked for a beedi from a person and Thakur, a local eatery worker, offered his lit beedi but Manoj refused to smoke it, they added.

Thakur turned furious as Manoj turned down his offer, allegedly threatened him and grabbed him by his neck. In retaliation, Manoj picked up a bamboo stick and attacked him due to which he sustained injuries to his head and face, which proved fatal, said a senior police officer, aware of the crime.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (east) Abhishek Dhania said that a call was received at Pandav Nagar police station at 1.24 am, and the caller informed the police that a man was lying injured near Shashi Garden bus stand after being attacked by another person. The injured had already been rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital by the time a police team reached the crime scene. The attending doctors declared him brought dead.

“A case of murder was registered and the suspect was identified as Manoj during the investigation. Through technical surveillance and human intelligence gathering, the attacker was located and arrested. He confessed to the crime during the interrogation,” the DCP added.

.