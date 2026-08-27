Man sets self on fire in police custody in Rohini

A 30-year-old man in police custody allegedly doused himself with an unidentified flammable substance and set himself on fire inside a police booth in Rohini, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday. The man suffered around 30% burn injuries, police said.

The man, who suffered around 30% burns, was initially taken to BSA Hospital and later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment in the ICU, police said.

According to police, the incident took place on Sunday evening at a police booth located between Rohini sectors 5 and 6. The man was being questioned in connection with a chain-snatching case.

“Senior police officers are investigating the circumstances leading to the incident, including how the flammable substance reached the man while he was in police custody,” an officer said.

Police said a gold chain-snatching incident was reported from Rohini Sector 5 on Saturday night. Police subsequently apprehended a suspected snatcher who allegedly told investigators that he had handed over the snatched belongings to a man living in Vijay Vihar.

Police personnel then brought the man to the police booth for questioning, a police officer said.

During the questioning, the man allegedly took out a bottle containing a flammable substance, poured it over himself and set himself on fire. “Police personnel managed to douse the flames and immediately took him a hospital,” the officer added.

Senior officers are examining the sequence of events and the role of the police personnel present at the booth, the officer said.

The investigation will also determine whether there was any lapse on the part of the police.