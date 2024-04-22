Man shot dead, another injured in suspected gang rivalry

A 30-year-old man, who was driving a mini truck, was chased and shot dead by a group of four assailants on motorbikes in Dayal Market of Alipur around 2pm on Monday in a suspected case of gang rivalry, police said. The victim was identified as Narender Malik, who was booked in multiple cases of robberies and firearms possession, and was a member of the Gogi gang led by now-deceased gangster Jitender Mann, they said. 10-15 bullets were fired at the victim’s vehicle. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Malik was accompanied by two of his aides, identified as 29-year-old Tarun Nath — who is currently in hospital after being shot three times in his foot — and 27-year-old Amit Singh, who managed to flee, police said. The assailants fired 10-15 bullets at their targets, police said.

Ravi Kumar Singh, DCP (outernorth), said: “We found a group of four persons that fired at three persons who were inside a mini truck. The accused managed to flee after the incident. It looks like an inter-gang rivalry but all angles are being investigated. An FIR was registered and six teams formed to trace the accused.”

Police said the victims were travelling towards Nehru Enclave when the incident took place. Malik died at the spot due to the multiple bullet wounds, and Nath was taken to SRHC Hospital where he is undergoing treatment after managing to save himself by jumping off the vehicle.

While the assailants managed to flee, a registration plate from one of the motorbikes came unhinged during the incident, police said.

A senior police officer said: “The motorbike is registered to a resident of Tajpur Kalan, which is the native place of gangster Tillu Tajpuria. The accused could be a member of the Tillu gang. The bike could also have been stolen. We are looking at it from all angles.”