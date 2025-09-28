Man stabs constable, inflicts self injury when cops try to nab him in west Delhi

New DelhiA 27-year-old Delhi Police constable was injured after he was allegedly attacked with a surgical blade by a 28-year-old man at Tagore Garden in west Delhi on Friday evening, police said on Saturday, adding that the man has been caught. The injured constable was stated to be out of danger and stable.

The attacker, who is an e-rickshaw driver, fled the crime spot after stabbing the constable in his forearm. Another police team later caught him from near a gurdwara, where he allegedly inflicted cuts on his body using the surgical blade, when two policemen tried to overpower him, said police.

The injured constable, identified as Sumit Sheron, and the alleged accused identified as Kaptan Singh alias Kale, a resident of Vishnu Garden in west Delhi, were admitted to Guru Gobind Singh hospital in Raghubir Nagar for medical attention. Their condition was stated to be out of danger and stable.

On the complaint of the constable, an FIR under attempt to murder, assault to criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty, and obstructing the official in discharge of public functions was registered under sections 109, 132 and 221 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Rajouri Garden police station.

The constable in his complaint mentioned that he was on motorcycle patrolling duty with head constable Lokesh on Friday evening. Around 8pm, they were in Tagore Garden D-block, where they spotted a man, who started running away after seeing them. While Lokesh ran towards him, constable Sheron rode the bike towards the local chicken market to nab the man, said a police officer.

“Sheron overpowered the man at road number 28. While he was trying to take out his mobile phone from his pocket to call the head constable, the man took out a surgical blade and tried to attack Sheron’s neck. The constable somehow averted the attacker’s attempt and in the process was stabbed in his right forearm. Thereafter, the attacker fled and Sheron was admitted to the hospital,” the officer said.

The officer added, a while later, the attacker, who was bleeding from his head and neck, was brought to the hospital for medical attention by head constable Nand Kishore and constable Shiv Pratap. The two policemen claimed that the man attacked himself with the surgical blade when they tried to nab him near a gurdwara in Raghubir Nagar.

“Singh was previously involved in at least four cases of snatching and theft in which he had been arrested as well,” added the officer.