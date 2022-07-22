Manish Sisodia amid BJP attacks on liquor policy : 'Modi ji afraid of Kejriwal'
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday countered the sharp attacks against his government in the national capital over the liquor policy, which has sparked the latest political row in the city. Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had earlier in the day recommended a CBI probe into alleged discrepancies in issuing of licenses. This became the second instance in a week that has put the LG and the chief minister at cross after Kejriwal's Singapore visit for a summit was refused permission.
Shortly after Arvind Kejriwal said that AAP won’t be “scared of jails”, in a dare to the BJP, his deputy tweeted in Hindi: “(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji is very afraid of Kejriwal ji. People are now disillusioned with Modi ji. The country now only has hopes from Kejriwal ji. As AAP’s influence will grow, the number of false cases would increase. But now no jail can stop Kejriwal ji or AAP."
During his briefing, Kejriwal said that Sisodia was likely to be arrested. This was the second time in months that the AAP chief made the claim after the arrest of another Delhi minister, Satyendar Jain, earlier.
However, even as opposition continues to claim that the central probe agencies were being misused by the central government, the BJP - at a presser - alleged a rebate of ₹144 crore for firms. “Kejriwal ji should tell that on October 25, 2021, the Excise Department had given notice to those companies, which were given liquor licenses. What was the action taken in this matter?” BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi asked at a press conference.
Her party colleague and Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta further accused the AAP government of benefitting the “liqour mafia”.
Ever since its inception, the Aam Aadmi Party has promised to deliver a corruption-free government. However, with the fresh allegations, the BJP intends to question the AAP's stance.
-
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visits family of soldier who died in Ladakh
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday called on the family of Ferozepur-based army jawan Kuldeep Singh, who sacrificed his life in the line of duty in Ladakh on July 9. Kuldeep Singh, who was posted on the Indo-China border, had joined the army in 2014 and was in 21 Sikh Regiment. He is survived by his wife and son.
-
In Uttar Pradesh, tiger swims against water current to cross river | Watch
A video tweeted by an Indian Forest Service officer shows a tiger, which tried to cross a river in Uttar Pradesh amid strong water currents, successfully crossing over to the other side by swimming against the current. The first part of the video shows the tiger, described as 'young looking' by the officer, Ramesh Pandey, entering the river but struggling to stay afloat.
-
8 Mangaluru students booked under POCSO after kissing challenge video goes viral
Mangaluru police have booked eight students under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act after a video shared on social media showed two youngsters kissing inside a private apartment while their friends cheer. According to news agency PTI, the students and their friends were playing a game - 'truth or dare'. One of the two students seen kissing in in her uniform and also wearing her ID card.
-
Presidential polls: Cross voting in MP as Murmu got 146 votes, Sinha 79 votes
At least 12 Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh cross-voted in favour of NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu as UPA candidate Yashwant Sinha received only 79 votes, BJP leaders claimed on Friday. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan thanked all the MLAs other than the BJP who voted for Murmu. Other than 127 MLAs of BJP, two independent, one Samajwadi Party and two BSP MLAs supported Murmu, who received 146 votes.
-
Pak man caught in Raj also vandalised Maharaja Ranjit Singh statue in Lahore
The Pakistani national caught past midnight of July 16 near the Indo-Pak border soon after the Pakistani national, Rizwan Ashraf sneaked into the country was also responsible for vandalising a life-size statute of Sikh leader Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Pakistan's Lahore Fort last year, a senior police officer said citing his interrogation. Sriganganagar superintendent of police Anand Sharma said the Pakistani national, Rizwan Ashraf, was arrested and jailed in August 2021 for vandalising the bronze statue.
