Massive fire breaks out near Peeragarhi Metro Station in Delhi, 33 fire tenders rushed

News / Cities / Delhi News

ByHT News Desk
Oct 12, 2023 09:10 AM IST

A fire broke out in a factory in the Peeragarhi area of Udyog Nagar early morning today.

A massive fire broke out in a factory located near the Peeragarhi Metro Station in Delhi early Thursday morning. Over two dozen fire tenders from the Delhi Fire Department have been rushed to the scene to combat the blaze.

Fire erupts in a factory near Peeragarhi Metro Station in Delhi.(PTI / video screengrab)
The fire brigade received information about the blaze around 4:00am.

The factory, located near Peeragarhi metro station, is engaged in shoe-related work.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and it is unclear whether there have been any casualties or injuries as a result of the blaze.

This is a breaking news story, and further updates will be provided as soon as more information becomes available.

