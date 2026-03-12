Maximum reaches 36.8°C in Delhi, to drop in coming days

New Delhi: Delhi experienced the hottest day of the season on Wednesday, with the mercury soaring to 36.8°C, 8.4 degrees above normal, and the minimum at 17.8°C, over 4 degrees above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department. People feed birds under a clear blue sky along the roadside near Rajghat in New Delhi. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

This comes amidst an unusually high temperature in March, with the maximum reaching 35.7°C last Saturday, the earliest in 15 years.

Experts reasoned that the high temperature was due to a sustained lack of weather activity in the Capital region. “There has been no clouding, resulting in strong sunshine. The impact of western disturbances was also negligible, causing the high temperature to persist,” said Mahes Palawat, vice-president at Skymet Weather.

According to the IMD’s forecast, the city will experience relief from the soaring mercury over the coming week, with the maximum temperature expected to be between 30 and 33 degrees by March 17.

Palawat said the temperature will drop due to pre-monsoon weather activities. “Over the next two to three days, the wind speed will pick up, and there are chances of a thunderstorm and light rain by March 15. A cyclonic circulation will form over Rajasthan and the adjoining areas, which is expected to help reduce temperatures when it reaches here. Although if rain occurs over the city, it will not be very heavy, it will help balance the temperature,” he said.

Meanwhile, the city’s air quality remained in the “poor” category for the fifth consecutive day, according to the Central Pollution Control Board, with the 24-hour average AQI at 244 at 4pm on Wednesday. According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the AQI is expected to remain in the “poor” category from March 12 to March 14, before improving to the moderate category.

“Earlier, there were dust-raising winds over the city, causing pollutants to remain suspended in the air. The expected improvement is because wind speeds will increase, causing the dispersal of pollutants,” said Palawat