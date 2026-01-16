MCD begins final push for 2025–26 budget; focus on air, health

New Delhi:The Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday held its meeting to finalise the revised budget estimates for the financial year 2025–26 and the budget estimates for 2026–27. Standing committee chairperson Satya Sharma added that priority has been given to sanitation in Delhi (HT photo)

Standing committee chairperson Satya Sharma said that the budget formulation process began on December 5, when the commissioner presented the budget proposals.

“The practical and grassroots-level suggestions given by the chairpersons of all ward committees, including the education, rural, environment management services, health and garden committees, as well as all members of the standing committee, were carefully incorporated. A comprehensive assessment of the current situation of Delhi and the MCD was also undertaken before finalising the budget,” she added.

Sharma said that Delhi has been grappling with air pollution for over a decade. “During the previous governments, there were only announcements, but no concrete solutions. This budget will provide real and effective support to the government in controlling air pollution. The initiatives will not only improve Delhi’s image but also transform the capital’s overall environment,” she added.

She added that priority has been given to sanitation in Delhi. “After the three sanitary landfill sites become garbage-free, the reclaimed land will be used for greenery, public amenities and development projects. Special emphasis will also be placed on plantation drives and beautification of parks,” Sharma said.

“The budget includes important provisions for expansion of health services. Community health services will be extended to every area and healthcare facilities will be upgraded. Additionally, a separate budget head has been created to address the issue of stray dogs, ensuring greater safety for citizens,” she added.

Sharma said that no additional burden will be imposed on the public. “While expanding the property tax base, relief will also be provided to residents in certain areas to maintain economic balance.” she added.