MCD bypolls nomination process ends, 133 nominations filed for 12 seats

New Delhi: The State Election Commission (SEC) received 133 nominations for the 12 vacant municipal ward seats on Monday, where the bye polls will be held on November 30, officials said. Candidates, 59 male and 74 female, have contested for seats including Greater Kailash, Shalimar Bagh-B, Dwarka-B and Chandni Chowk. Polls will be held on November 30 (HT photo)

The SEC said that as per the election schedule notified on November 3, 2025, the last date for filing nominations was November 10, 2025. “The nomination process was concluded smoothly across all 12 wards and a total of 133 nominations have been received. Of these, 59 nominations have been filed by male candidates and 74 by female candidates. The scrutiny of nominations will be held on November 12, 2025 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 15, 2025,” said SEC in a statement.

Key party leaders, including Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta and other MPs and ministers, accompanied their party candidates for filing nominations.Gupta also took part in a road show ahead of nomination of BJP candidate Anita Jain from Shalimar Bagh B ward in the MCD bypolls. Gupta represented Shalimar Bagh B ward before being elected as MLA and becoming Delhi CM after BJP’s victory in the assembly polls held in February this year.

The CM said that the previous governments in Delhi indulged in politics as a result development of the municipal wards took a back-seat.”We want every ward in Delhi to be neat and clean. We will contest all the 12 wards with the blessings and affection of the people and goal of public service,” she said. Of the 12 seats, nine were previously held by BJP, while three were held by AAP.

Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) has chosen grassroots workers over parachute candidates from other parties. “Delhi’s people, angry with BJP government’s false claims and broken promises, are determined to avenge it by ensuring AAP’s victory in every seat,” he added.