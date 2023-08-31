Delhi: 9 key proposals cleared inMCD’s house of councillors meeting

The House of councillors meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday saw clearance of nine policy proposals, including the hike in councillors’ allowance. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)’s house of councillors meeting at the Civic Centre in New Delhi on Thursday. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

Other proposals included the project for doorstep delivery of 15 services and a new pet dog registration policy. Along with this, councillors held discussion on sanitation matters, maintenance of parks and raised the issue of manpower shortage in the horticulture department.

The meeting was boycotted by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which said that the MCD administration, led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), had scheduled it on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival.

Meanwhile, mayor Shelly Oberoi said the unanimous approval of the House paves the way for starting the doorstep delivery of services project by October. Under this project, the civic body is looking to provide 15 services, mostly related to certificates and licences, by charging a nominal fee.

“People will be able to call a toll-free number and the services will be provided at their houses at nominal cost. We are replicating the service delivery model of the Delhi government,” she added.

The House also cleared a proposal moved by the veterinary department to adopt a new pet registration policy which now imposes a uniform pet dog registration fee of ₹500 per dog while mandating that the certificates will be issued on real-time basis.

Meanwhile, one proposal related to waiver of toll tax payments during the pandemic period has been “referred back” by the House.

Among the other proposals cleared include the project to remodel drains in Gulabi Bagh and service extension granted to the data entry operators working with the MCD.

The meeting also saw short notice discussion over the maintenance of municipal parks and “acute staff shortage”. AAP councillor from Karol Bagh zone Ankush Narang said, “There are just five gardeners to take care of more than 72 parks. Some of these gardeners are elderly and no fresh recruitment has occurred.” The concern was flagged by multiple councillors while the official data from the department shows that over 56% of sanctioned posts are lying vacant in the horticulture department.

Several councillors from the East Delhi region raised concerns about the poor door-to-door waste collection from the private concessionaire hired to manage area’s waste. AAP councillor from Dilshad Colony Preeti raised the issues of expired identity cards being carried by the domestic breeding checkers which is causing a security hazard. The municipal health officer LR Verma assured that the issues pertaining to these cards will be resolved in next seven days.

Meanwhile, leader of the opposition in MCD Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh said that “today is a black day in the history of MCD” as the House meeting took place on the day of Raksha Bandhan, despite opposition from the BJP. He added that mayor Shelly Oberoi took advantage of BJP’s absence in the meeting and that mayor Shelly Oberoi allowed the private member resolution to increase councillors’ allowance.