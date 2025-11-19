MCD opens public sale of semi-processed C&D waste to cut landfill burden
Four plants process debris into sand, stone grit and blocks, but uptake remains poor despite MoHUA orders; MCD now pushes semi-processed waste for filling works.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday said it has begun public distribution of semi-processed construction and demolition (C&D) waste to promote circular resource use and reduce pressure on the city’s landfills amid ongoing struggles with poor utilisation rates of recycled products in waste processing plants.
Delhi currently has four operational C&D waste processing plants: Burari near Jahangirpuri, Rani Khera, Bakarwala and Shastri Park, with more facilities planned. However, utilisation of recycled products such as interlocking tiles, paver blocks and concrete bricks remains “awfully low”, despite repeated directions from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) for government agencies to ramp up offtake.
In a recent report to the Delhi government, MCD flagged the poor performance. “MoHUA has given directions to various government departments and set the target for off take and utilization of by products. Annual off take of approximately 230,904 MT (14%) of recycled products was made against the target of 1,601,500 MT in 2024-25. The targets have been reduced by 2025-26 to make them more realistic. New targeted offtake for 2025-26 is 985,250 MT, against which 3.97% of target have been achieved from April 1 to August 15,” the report states.
In a statement on Tuesday, MCD said the city’s facilities process unprocessed debris into recycled materials, including stone grit, coarse and fine sand, screened soil, CC blocks, paver blocks, chequered tiles and kerb stones, which are supplied to government agencies and the public.
“To further promote circular use of resources and minimize landfill burden, MCD has decided to introduce semi-processed C&D material (Malba) for public distribution… screened at the C&D processing plants to remove combustible and non-recyclable fractions such as wood, RDF and other impurities, thereby making it suitable for filling purposes,” the statement said.
“The semi-processed Malba is available for filling of low-lying areas. Government agencies and public can procure this Malba… The concessionaire can provide Malba at the doorstep after receiving transportation charges,” MCD added.
