MCD plans stricter rules, fines for sterilisation firms

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is planning to increase accountability of agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) responsible for dog sterilisation in the city and imposing massive penalties in cases of rabies and births after sterilisation, officials said on Tuesday. Accountability of the NGOs engaged in sterilisation and immunisation of dogs needs to be increased, read the letter.

According to a letter from the municipal commissioner to the standing committee, a review of the Animal Birth Control program was carried out by the local animal birth control monitoring committee wherein it has been decided that the accountability of the NGOs engaged in sterilisation and immunisation of dogs needs to be increased. The civic body pays ₹900-1,000 to these agencies for each sterilisation and immunisation.

The civic body has sought an expenditure sanction of ₹13.5 crore for the project with a target to sterilise 1,35,000 dogs in the ongoing financial year. The NGOs have sterilised around 42,761 dogs between March and June this year, for which a payment of ₹4.25 crore is pending, officials said. The sanction also incorporates this pending amount.

Penalties will likely include reduction of 10% of annual payment to ABC centre in each case of rabies related casualty and 2% reduction in cases of each new birth after sterilisation, according to the review meeting.

A senior municipal official explained that areas and wards had earlier been allocated to 20 NGOs to achieve 80% sterilisation rates in their respective areas. “Although sterilisation programs are underway, the dog population is still rising in their allotted areas. Consequently, the purpose and outcome of the whole ABC program is missing even when good annual expenditure is being made by MCD which is approximately ₹13 crore,” the proposal states.

An official from Krishna Ashram ABC centre in Satbari, requesting anonymity said that the penalty proposal will make the work of NGOs more difficult. “It is already difficult to look after dogs and dogs suspected of rabies require special care. The symptoms of rabies also show after 7 days, so we term these dogs as rabies suspected, as they are not confirmed cases. Moreover, infected dog can move from one area to another.”

A second official from ABC centre said that there was no mechanism to track a sterilised dog. “The provision and funds for microchipping have to be made first. We should be working in collaboration rather than imposing penalties.”

The MCD commissioner has proposed that in order to fix up the accountability of these NGOs, advanced digital monitoring methods need to be introduced for identification like installation of microchips and recording of activities through CCTV.

“If any new births are noticed after sterilisation of dogs, the NGO concerned with the allocated ward should be held responsible and the proportioned payment towards reimbursement will be stopped. These centres need to be made accountable to reduce growth of dog population, bite cases and casualties,” the letter from commissioner mentioned.

Further, in wake of the Supreme Court order to increase the pace of sterilisation, the corporation is also planning to invite more agencies to take part in the ABC program. “These agencies will bid rates for a whole project for sterilisation, immunisation and creation of additional infrastructure beyond 20 ABC units,” officials said. The review has also recommended that female dogs be prioritised in sterilisation drive and microchipping be introduced along with other measures.

The standing committee is likely to take up the issue of pending payments in the next meeting on October 9.

Ambika Shukla, an animal rights activist and trustee of People for Animals, said that the approach is fundamentally flawed, and MCD should focus on improving the core aspects of ABC program. “Rather than issuing fines for rabies cases—which are not under the control of the NGO—they should concentrate on addressing the deplorable conditions in which the ABC program is being run: the state of the kennels, the methods used to catch dogs, relocation practices, sanitation in sterilization rooms, and the conditions under which vaccines are administered. If the focus shifts to improving these basics, the results of the ABC program will become evident.”