MCD to redevelop and beautify parks ahead of G20 meet

The horticulture wing of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to take up redevelopment and beautification works for several parks located in the vicinity of commercial hubs and areas of high footfall. The plan is part of a wider beautification project being undertaken across the city, which will host G20-related meetings starting from February till the summit meeting in September.

The civic body on Monday invited bids for beautification works for parks in Saket, Vasant Vihar, GK-1 M-Block, Jamun Wala Park (Hauz Rani), Qutub Park and Sarvodaya Enclave, among others. As part of the redevelopment works, these parks will have selfie points, pergolas and art installations.

A horticulture department official said the first such public art installation was set up last month at Lajpat Nagar. “We have also developed a selfie spot at the South Extension part-2 market by installing two peacock artworks,” the official said.

A second municipal official said the department is also working on utilising scrap material to create art installations. “The work on G20-themed selfie points has already started. We are using old disused vehicles, old play equipment and scrap from yards to create fountains, aeroplane and boat replicas, and other structures. This work has been completed in parks like Ajmal Khan Park, Shalimar Park, Ashok Vihar park and Central Park,” the official said.

MCD is also going to set up a G20 commemorative park near Greater Kailash-2 M-block market, senior officials said. “The main attraction of the park will be a 9-foot 3D G20 logo made up of metal art work. It will feature the lotus and globe carved as the G20 logo released by the ministry of external affairs. The life-sized logo will be at the centre of a 3-foot pedestal,” the official said.