MCG launches 24x7 cleanliness helpline

Gurugram The development comes a day after the Haryana government on Wednesday declared a municipal solid waste exigency in Gurugram due to the alarming levels of untreated waste adversely affecting the environment and public health. (HT Photo)

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has set up a dedicated 24x7 control room at its office in Sector 42 to ensure cleanliness in the city’s municipal areas. This initiative, officials said, is part of the Solid Waste Environment Exigency Programme (SWEEP) that aims to monitor ground activities and address any potential lapses in the city’s waste management system.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The control room can be reached via the helpline number 9821395367. For specific issues, citizens can send complaints via WhatsApp to 7290088127 for construction and demolition (C&D) waste, 7290097521 for general waste, and 7290076135 for horticultural waste.

The development comes a day after the Haryana government on Wednesday declared a municipal solid waste exigency in Gurugram due to the alarming levels of untreated waste adversely affecting the environment and public health.

Haryana chief secretary TVSN Prasad, who also serves as the chairman of the executive committee of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), said under section 22 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the state government had launched SWEEP to address critical waste management issues in Gurugram.

Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said he has directed senior district officials to form 19 teams — each responsible for specific wards — to oversee the cleanliness drive. “These joint teams from the district administration and MCG will conduct thorough inspections of their designated areas as part of the special cleanliness campaign,” Yadav said.

“Each monitoring team is allocated two wards to ensure comprehensive oversight. Senior officials will continuously supervise the presence of sanitation workers and the performance of cleaning agencies in their assigned areas, submitting daily reports to the nodal officer,” he said.

This initiative is expected to enhance the efficiency of waste management in Gurugram, ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment for its residents, Yadav said.