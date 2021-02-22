Metro trains, buses to continue operating at restricted capacity for two more weeks
The Delhi disaster management authority (DDMA) on Monday decided that state-run buses and Metro trains will continue operating at their current limited capacity for at least two more weeks in view of a rise in Covid-19 cases in a few states.
A senior official, who attended the meeting, said the decision was taken as states such as Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab are witnessing a surge in cases with the new strain of Covid-19 virus. “The Delhi transport corporation (DTC) and cluster buses and the Delhi Metro will run at previously fixed limited capacities for now. The idea is to be vigilant and to watch the Covid-19 daily cases for another two weeks,” the official said, on condition of anonymity.
Last week, the Delhi transport department had sent a proposal to the DDMA to allow people to travel standing up on public buses. The DDMA is chaired by lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal and has chief minister Arvind Kejriwal as its vice-chairperson.
DTC and cluster buses are currently plying at full seating capacity, while on Metro trains, commuters can sit only on alternate seats. Commuters are also allowed to stand and travel, but have to maintain a stipulated distance between them. This, according to Metro officials, further reduced the carrying capacity of each coach.
In the face of a sudden rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, several states have imposed fresh restrictions on allowing passengers from other states.
A negative report of the RT-PCR test is required if you are travelling to Maharashtra from Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, Goa, Rajasthan and Kerala. This is applicable to all travellers irrespective of whether they are travelling by flight or train.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sisodia opens mega registration drive for over 1 million construction workers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court grants bail to man accused of raping US national after she refuses to pursue matter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No whereabouts on the man who went missing during tractor rally, police tell HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi airport sets up more booths, deploys additional staff to test international flyers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man arrested from UP for murder of 17-year-old girl in Begampur; she had rejected his proposal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Metro trains, buses to continue operating at restricted capacity for two more weeks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two murders in a span of 15 hours; suspects arrested in both cases are family members
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP, BJP trade charges over Chandni Chowk Hanuman temple
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More than 300,000 beneficiaries vaccinated against Covid-19 in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maximum temperature in Delhi rises slightly, reaches 28.9 degress
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi logs 128 new Covid-19 cases; total recoveries over 626,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Metro, buses to run at current limited capacities for at least 2 more weeks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don't lower guard against Covid, speed up vaccination drive: Delhi L-G Baijal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt launches month-long campaign for registration of construction workers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP takes a jab at Congress over Puducherry floor test
- AAP has not only stepped up its attack on Congress but also on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox