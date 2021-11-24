Home / Cities / Delhi News / Minor apprehended for raping, killing woman, burning body
The woman's body, with burn marks on her forehead and private parts, was found in a drain in southwest Delhi's Dabri in Dwarka on November 15.
Published on Nov 24, 2021 02:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The city police on Tuesday said that they apprehended a 17-year-old boy for allegedly raping and killing a 32-year-old woman in Dwarka and dumping her body in a drain over a week ago.

The woman’s body, with burn marks on her forehead and private parts, was found in a drain in southwest Delhi’s Dabri in Dwarka on November 15. Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Shankar Chaudhary said police had apprehended the teenager on November 18 on the basis of CCTV footage and manual surveillance.

An investigating officer, who asked not to be named, said the woman was seen near the teenager’s house, following which he was questioned.

“During questioning, he confessed he had murdered the woman. He also said that he burnt her private parts and forehead using kerosene to remove evidence of sexual assault,” said the officer.

According to police, on November 15, a passerby had spotted the woman’s body in the drain near the CNG fuel pump of Dabri sector 2.

A police official aware of the case, on the condition of anonymity, had said, “The woman’s body was covered with a cloth, which seemed like a green bedsheet usually used in government hospitals. There were burn marks on her forehead and private parts. Prima facie, it looked like she was assaulted and beaten to death. It looks like she was murdered elsewhere after which her body was dumped here.”

Police said they had initially circulated the victim’s photos on different WhatsApp groups and was identified by her family.

Investigators said they questioned around 2,700 people and checked CCTV cameras for leads.

