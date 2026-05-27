Minor apprehended for shooting teen after chair tiff in Delhi’s Amar Colony
Multiple teams have been formed to analyse CCTV footage and carry out technical surveillance to identify and trace other suspects
A minor has been apprehended for his alleged involvement in the firing that left a 17-year-old boy critically injured following an altercation at a restaurant in southeast Delhi’s Amar Colony area on Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday.
Investigators said the victim, whose father runs a laundry business in Chattarpur Enclave, was with his friends when a group of boys passed by their table around 7.54pm. He was shot at after an argument over the touching of a chair.
Police said the group initially left the spot but returned within four to five minutes, after which one of the boys allegedly fired at the teenager before fleeing. “One bullet was fired, and one person sustained injuries,” said deputy police commissioner (South East) Hemant Tiwari.
The matter was reported at 7.54pm. By the time the police rushed to the spot, the injured teenager had been rushed to a hospital. The victim was unconscious and on ventilator support when he was referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, where police said his condition is critical.
Multiple teams have been formed to analyse CCTV footage and carry out technical surveillance to identify and trace other suspects involved in the firing, police said.
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