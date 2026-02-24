Minor stabbed to death in Mangolpuri after quarrel over cigarettes

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death allegedly by at least three teenagers following an altercation over a petty issue in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri on Sunday night, police said on Monday. Police said a case has been registered (Photo for representation)

All three juvenile accused were apprehended and booked for murder. A case was registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Mangolpuri police station, police said.

Although the exact reason for the quarrel is being probed, police said preliminary investigation suggests the argument began when the 17-year-old refused to give cigarettes to the group near a local park.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sachin Sharma said around 9pm on Sunday, the police control room received a call about the stabbing of a minor in Mangolpuri. A police team reached the spot in Block B and rushed the injured boy to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

“The deceased worked at a local food stall run by his relative. We registered a case, identified the three attackers and apprehended them. The knife used in the crime has also been recovered,” Sharma said.

The victim’s relative, who runs the food stall, told mediapersons that the teenager had come from his hometown in Bihar around 15 days ago for work.

“I have a small shop here, and he was helping me. He stepped out for a while when he was stabbed near the park. He was stabbed in the neck, chest, abdomen and hand,” the relative said.