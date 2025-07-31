Momo vendor stabs man to death in Delhi’s Ghazipur

A 28-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death on his birthday by a momo vendor and few of his friends were left injured in a group fight on Wednesday in Ghazipur. The incident occurred three days after the vendor slapped a friend of the victim’s over a drunken argument, police said on Thursday adding that three men were arrested and a 13-year-old boy was apprehended. The victim was declared dead on arrival at LBS Hospital. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police identified the victim as Vikas Walecha, a Faridabad resident who worked as a private sales manager in Noida’s Sector 5. They said that Walecha’s friend, Sumit Sharma, of Ghaziabad, went to a liquor vend and a momo shop in Ghazipur, where the tussle broke out. The accused were identified as Salman Khan, 31, and two brothers Monu Mishra, 28, and Azad Mishra, 31.

Walecha and around 10 of his friends were celebrating his birthday on late evening in Noida,when Sharma told the group that he was slapped by a momo vendor. “Taking it as an insult, the group visited Paper Market around 10.30pm in three cars – a Hyundai Creta, a Grand Vitara, and an XUV700—and spotted the vendor Salman,” deputy commissioner of police (east) Abhishek Dhania said.

Seeing the group, Khan also called his associates. “In the violent scuffle that followed, Walecha was fatally stabbed, and others, including Sumit, were injured,” Dhania said.

Police said they received a call from LBS Hospital about a stabbing victim, who was brought dead. After investigation, they made the arrests and registered a case under sections 103 (murder), 109(1) (attempt to murder), 191(2) (rioting), and 3/5 (common intention) of the BNS at the Ghazipur police station.

Police said they are looking for the other accused involved in the incident and the iron rods and knives used in the murder.