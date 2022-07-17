More power to Miranda House at #1, say students, alumnae

It’s 2022, and the sixth year in a row when Delhi University’s Miranda House college has been ranked as number one in India; by National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Ministry of Education. This has for sure called for not just a celebration, but also instilled a sense of immense pride and elation among the students, alumnae as well as the faculty of the college!

Unable to hold back their excitement is the current batch of students. “We are over the moon!” says Priyanka Saini, final-year student of BA (Hons) English, adding, “To be honest, telling someone that I am from Miranda House is now turning into a flex! After all, we are the best college in India. I feel very honoured... The reason behind it being named the best college in India is the environment that we are provided. There is an inherent sense of empowerment that we feel as students, which allows us to be ourselves.”

Another one among the proud crowd is final year student Aadhya Abbhi, who is pursuing BA (Hons) Political Science from Miranda. “It feels really nice to say, ‘I am a Mirandian!’ This one can be understood by those who come here, filled with passion and ambition to make the most of their DU life. I’ve met so many amazing people and the faculty here is outstanding,” says Abbhi, and exuding a similar joy, Dipasana Raj, a final-year student of BA (Hons) Economics, adds,“When you walk into Miranda, you feel such a positive vibe. That’s what is the secret to our success! The students and faculty strive to do more than their best. I’m happy I chose this college. I had heard how it provides ample opportunities to its students, and can vouch that there’s no denying that... Since the announcement, our social media groups have been flooded with jubilant posts. We just can’t contain our excitement. I am so happy!”

Professor Bijayalaxmi Nanda, principal, Miranda House, says, “I feel extremely proud, grateful and blessed. I feel extremely motivated to do better. We cannot rest back on our laurels and will strive to do better. I’m grateful to my students, the faculty, our chairperson, the others from the governing body and also to the Delhi University for their support... The ambience of trust is the essence of our college. We believe in a non hierarchial and participatory system where everyone is trusted, everyone is loved, every idea is welcomed and every voice is given its space.”

Alumnae Speak:

Shovana Narayan completed her master’s degree in Physics from Miranda House.

Shovana Narayan, Kathak exponent, says: “It’s a wonderful news! I look back at my time in the college with immense joy and happiness. I am very happy and proud to be a student of Miranda House... Congratulations to all associated with this great institution. It’s not the brick walls but the people that make an institution. It’s the commitment of the students, all the teachers and professors as well as the entire staff of the college.”

Shilpa Shukla pursued Sociology (Hons) from Miranda House.

Shilpa Shukla, actor, says: “I’m so happy to hear this... and it’s for the sixth consecutive year! Miranda House is truly a wonderful college that has nurtured so many creative minds. It embraces all kinds (of students). More power to the college. May it continue to be the best!”

