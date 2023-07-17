Home / Cities / Delhi News / More routes open for traffic movement as Yamuna water recedes in Delhi. Details

More routes open for traffic movement as Yamuna water recedes in Delhi. Details

ByHT News Desk
Jul 17, 2023 04:21 PM IST

Delhi traffic police issued an advisory allowing traffic movement for medium and light vehicles in certain routes that were affected by the recent floods.

As floodwaters receded five days after the Yamuna overflowed into the national capital, Delhi traffic police on Monday issued an advisory allowing traffic movement for medium and light vehicles in both the carriageways of Rind Road between Wazirabad Flyover via Majnu ka Tila to ISBT Kashmere Gate.

Traffic moves at slow pace at the Nizamuddin Bridge, in New Delhi, Friday, July 14, 2023.(PTI)
Traffic moves at slow pace at the Nizamuddin Bridge, in New Delhi, Friday, July 14, 2023.(PTI)

The traffic movement for medium and light vehicles has also been opened in the carriageway from ISBT Kashmere Gate via Salimgarh bypass up to IP Flyover. However, the commuters have been advised to take a left turn just before the IP flyover towards Vikas Marg and take a loop or U-turn to go towards Sarai Kale Khan.

Ring road carriageway from Sarai Kale Khan to IP Flyover via Geeta Colony underpass towards ISBT is opened for medium and light vehicles via Hanuman Setu, according to the advisory.

MGM road from Rajghat to Shantivan and from Shantivan to Y point is closed in view of mud and slippery road conditions, it added.

The water levels in Yamuna saw a slight rise on Monday which Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj attributed to rainfall in parts of north India in the last two days and the drains discharging into the river.

The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi rose slightly to 205.58 metres on Monday morning from 205.52 metres the night before.

"We have asked for data on Hathnikund Barrage," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out