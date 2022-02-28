Mumbai-based man cheats Delhi bizman of ₹4.5cr, held
- The complainant said he supplied raw materials to the company owned by the Mumbai-based businessman to turn them into packaging material.
The economic offences wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Sunday said they arrested a 55-year-old businessman from Mumbai who manufactured packaging material for allegedly duping a businessman from Delhi to the tune of over ₹4.5 crore.
The complainant said he supplied raw materials to the company owned by the Mumbai-based businessman to turn them into packaging material. However, the alleged accused sold the finished product to a third party and forged papers to claim that the items were delivered to the complainant.
Police said they found proof the papers were forged during the probe, and arrested the businessman, identified as Shankar Kashid, a resident of Kandivali (East) Mumbai, on February 24.
The complainant VK Sinha had lodged a complaint of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy with the EOW in 2020, said joint commissioner of police (EOW) Chhaya Sharma.
“The alleged company, after converting raw materials into finished product, was to dispatch it to the parties as per the direction of the complainant company. Some materials were fraudulently sold to unknown customers and fewer inventories were reported by the alleged. The alleged company was stated to have caused a loss of over ₹4.53 crore to the complainant’s company. A case was registered and investigation was taken up,” said the joint CP.
During the investigation, joint CP Sharma said a notice was sent to Kashid, seeking his reply to the allegations. However, he didn’t respond properly and never joined the investigation. He always tried to avoid appearing before the investigating team. “Kashid claimed through a forged confirmation letter that Sinha’s company received all the items but never submitted the original copy of the letter,” she added.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.