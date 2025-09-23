Murder FIR lodged in death of 85-year-old UK woman in central Delhi home

Nearly two months after an 85-year-old UK woman was found dead at her bungalow in central Delhi’s Janpath Road area, Delhi Police lodged a murder case against unidentified people. Police said that initially the incident was concluded as a natural death, but post mortem examination revealed head injuries along with some inconclusive statements, so they are now probing the matter. Police say the case was initially deemed natural death; confusion arose as doctors recorded natural death but noted injuries, forcing registration of FIR. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased, Pauline C, resided with her son and daughter-in-law at the staff quarters near JDU Headquarters on the Jantar Mantar Road.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla confirmed that an FIR was lodged two weeks back after the doctors who conducted the post mortem found some inconsistencies.

According to police, Pauline’s family was allocated the bungalow and have been living there for sometime. Her son works at a firm while her daughter-in-law is a fashion designer, police said.

“In July, the family’s house help had found the woman lying dead in her room. It was suspected that she slipped and fell from her bed and died. Other family members were not at home at the time of the incident. The family informed us about the death and her body was sent for a post mortem examination,” an investigating officer said.

Police said the post mortem report, which was received this month, showed natural death but the doctors raised some inconclusive remarks on the report.

“We thought it was a natural death but the report is a bit confusing. She had head injuries. So, to take action as per legal course, we have lodged a murder FIR. However, in the last two weeks, we have not found any evidence suggesting murder or foul play. We are yet to interrogate all the family members,” added the officer.