Nand Nagri flyover, drainage master plan among 75 projects to be launched next week

In a major infrastructure push for the national capital, the Delhi government will next week inaugurate multiple projects, including the long-pending Nand Nagri flyover in east Delhi to improve connectivity between Signature Bridge and Uttar Pradesh, as well as upgrades to the city’s water supply network. With an in-principle agreement reached with Indian Railways on regulating train movement, the PWD is set to resume work on the Bhairon Marg underpass—Underpass No. 5—the final component of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project. (HT Archive)

Senior Delhi officials also said the public works department (PWD) has received in-principle approval to resume work on the Bhairon Marg underpass, which will require regulating train movement.

The Nand Nagri flyover will be inaugurated on September 17, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. The project is part of a ₹3,000-crore package of 75 schemes the Delhi government plans to launch during Seva Pakhwada or Service Fortnight, from September 17 to October 2, to mark the Prime Minister’s 75th birthday.

Officials added that during the 11-day Seva Pakhwada, the opening day will be dedicated to health-related projects, while another day will focus entirely on initiatives in the trans-Yamuna area, including infrastructure, sanitation, and rural development.

“On the birthday of our respected Prime Minister, these transformative projects will be our gift to the people of Delhi. From water pipelines to flyovers, each initiative reflects our vision of a healthier, safer and more efficient capital. This Seva Pakhwada will set new benchmarks in public service and infrastructure,” said PWD minister Parvesh Verma.

Officials said the Nand Nagri flyover will ease congestion along key corridors in northeast Delhi and cut travel time for thousands of commuters. Verma added that, alongside traffic relief, the PWD will also unveil the Delhi Drainage Master Plan—a comprehensive roadmap to address waterlogging and flooding across the city.

The foundation stone for another key PWD project, a new foot overbridge (FOB) near the Rajputana Rifles regimental area, will also be laid next week. Officials said the bridge is designed not only to improve pedestrian safety but also to serve as a tribute to the regiment and its service.

In May, HT reported how thousands of soldiers from Rajputana Rifles—the oldest rifle regiment of the army, based in Delhi Cantonment—were forced to cross a foul-smelling culvert that overflows during rains on their daily route to the parade ground.

DJB projects slated for inauguration

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will also unveil 13 projects to strengthen water supply and sewage management. Among the key initiatives is a state-of-the-art master balancing reservoir (MBR) at Palla, which officials said will be critical to bolstering Delhi’s water storage and distribution network.

In southwest Delhi, a new underground reservoir (UGR) is being built in Bijwasan to stabilise supply in areas frequently affected by irregular distribution. On the sewage front, the Okhla sewage treatment plant (STP)—one of Delhi’s largest—will be upgraded to improve treatment efficiency and curb the discharge of untreated waste into the Yamuna.

“Several new STPs and water treatment plants are also planned across the city, collectively boosting Delhi’s capacity to manage water and waste. While DJB’s projects focus on cleaner water and improved sanitation, PWD’s initiatives aim to ease congestion, enhance safety, and prepare the city for future climate challenges,” an official said.

Bhairon Marg underpass work to resume

With an in-principle agreement reached with Indian Railways on regulating train movement, the PWD is set to resume work on the Bhairon Marg underpass—Underpass No. 5—the final component of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project.

Verma said after receiving clearance from the ministry of housing and urban affairs, discussions were held with Railways to restart the stalled work. “Train movement over the tunnel section will need to be halted for about 25 days in different time slots. Railways have agreed in principle but will decide the dates based on lean periods for passenger and freight traffic,” he said.

Railways has also sought compensation for revenue loss, and PWD officials said the Delhi government may request the Centre to waive the charges.

The main tunnel and five of six underpasses in the Pragati Maidan corridor became operational two years ago, improving connectivity between Ring Road, Bhairon Marg, and Mathura Road.Underpass No. 5—a 110-metre stretch connecting Bhairon Marg to Ring Road—remained the missing link. Of this, 82 metres—comprising a two-lane carriageway from ITO to Bhairon Marg—has already been built. The remaining 28 metres under the railway embankment is where construction stalled in 2023 after Yamuna flooding caused structural damage.

In August, MoHUA approved a revised action plan that included grouting under the box structures to stabilise soil and prevent further settlement, stitching the boxes beneath the railway embankment to strengthen the track, and adopting a cast-in-situ construction method with revised height parameters deemed most feasible.

Under the updated design, the original three-lane underpass with 5.5-metre clearance will be replaced by a two-lane passage measuring 3.9 metres in height and 6.25 metres in width, suitable only for light motor vehicles, a senior PWD official said. Once completed, the underpass will restore a crucial directional link between Bhairon Marg and Ring Road, relieving one of central Delhi’s most congested traffic points.