National Book Trust editor booked for sexual assault on woman
Rubin D’Cruz, the editor of the Malayalam department of the National Book Trust (NBT), has been booked after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her at his home in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.
Ingit Pratap Singh, deputy commissioner of police (south-west), said D’Cruz was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) registered at Vasant Kunj (North) police station.
“According to the complainant, the crime happened in October 2020 at the home of D’Cruz. The first information report (FIR) was registered on February 2 this year, soon after the woman submitted her complaint,” Singh said.
D’Cruz, former director of Kerala State Institute of Children’s Literature, did not respond to phone calls and a text message from HT seeking his response.
It is learnt that at the time of the crime, the 46-year-old woman from Kerala was on a visit to Delhi and was acquainted with D’Cruz through common friends. The alleged sexual assault happened at the home of D’Cruz while the woman was attending a dinner at his home on his invitation.
“The woman has alleged that he misbehaved with her and grabbed her,” the DCP said, adding that the woman reiterated her complaint while recording her statement in front of a magistrate.
The officer said D’Cruz has been questioned about the alleged assault but hasn’t been arrested. “We will be submitting the charge-sheet in this case in a few days,” said Singh.
