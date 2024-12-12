NDMC budget: No property tax change, infra upgrade on cards in Delhi

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) chairman Keshav Chandra on Thursday presented budget proposals worth ₹5,307 crore with a surplus of ₹463.4 crore — keeping the property tax rates unchanged for the upcoming financial year 2025-26. NDMC chairman Keshav Chandra and NDMC vice-chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal address a press conference on Budget 2025-2026, at NDMC Convention Center in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

The civic body, overseeing the Lutyens’ Delhi area, plans to undertake a series of infrastructure development projects in the coming financial year including development of two skywalks near AIIMS and the Delhi high court, redevelopment of markets at Prithviraj Road and Akbar Bhawan, and upgradation of the water and sewerage network.

Chandra said that the budget has been passed earlier this year as Delhi is likely to witness elections soon and the council did not want any disruption in work due to the model code of conduct. He said that NDMC proposed not to enhance the property tax rates for 2025-26 and it will strengthen its revenue collection.

NDMC is expecting to collect property taxes worth ₹1,290 crore in 2025-26 which was kept at ₹1,150 crore for 2024-25. “NDMC will also transition to a 100% digital payment system with expansion of payment channels including NDMC mobile app, online portal and QR code systems,” he said.

NDMC vice chairman Kuljeet Chahal said that the council will develop two skywalks at congested junctions near Delhi high court near gate number 5 on Sher Shah Road and AIIMS gate number 1 on Aurobindo Marg. “This will help facilitate safe pedestrian movement on these busy arterial roads,” he added. NDMC will also shift 100% to renewable energy by May 2026 becoming the first urban local body in the country to achieve this, he said.

The chairman added that NDMC plans to install mist spraying equipment on electrical poles on the major roads of New Delhi and a pilot project was recently carried out in Dwarka. “Initially, the electrical pole based spraying mechanism would be in place at four major roads by January,” he added.

Under infrastructure upgradation project, the civic body plans to take up the redevelopment of two markets-- Prithviraj Road and Akbar Bhawan in the next financial year. “NDMC also plans to upgrade and convert its public toilet complexes into state-of-the-art designs with eco-friendly features. Construction of international standard facilities will start from Khan Market and Sarojini Nagar market,” Chahal said. NDMC will also complete the development of the roundabout opposite new Parliament building next year.

Projects worth ₹556 crore are proposed to be taken up for rehabilitation of NDMC sewerage system under the urban development fund scheme of the central government. NDMC will also upgrade its parking lots into smart parking system.

Chahal said that NDMC will soon set up a separate “Art and Culture” department and an “architecture board” to conserve the heritage of Lutyens’ Delhi.